How to get paid cops in different States
America, in large measure, is reviewing how it funds its own police. Over the weekend, the city Council of Minneapolis has voted to abolish the existing police Department to invest in a new model of public security and emergency response. Many large cities are in the process of reduction of police budgets and redirect resources to other services, says GoBankingRates.
All these questions have once again drawn attention to the budgets of the police — including to where and how the money is spent and what impact they may or may not provide. In the result, the salaries of police officers also came under a sort of microscope.
A closer look at the remuneration of the police in the largest cities of America shows that the bloated police budgets are hardly caused by excessive salaries. In fact, only a few large urban Metropolitan police departments offer an average salary exceeding the average for the country, which indicates that, although police departments can obtain too much money, ordinary employees probably don’t get it.
Here are a few examples of the full rating of the salaries of the police in U.S. States/regions:
Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West palm beach, FL (31 out of 50)
- Population: 6 070 944 people
- Median annual salary: $71 550
- Average annual salary: $71 400
Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA (35 out of 50)
- Population: 6 069 448 people
- Median annual salary: $73 720
- Average annual salary: $74 010
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, or (43 out of 50)
- Population: 2 417 931
- Median annual salary: $80 480
- Average annual salary: $80 340
New York-Newark-Jersey city, NY (46 out of 50)
- Population: 19 990 592
- Median annual salary: $88 560
- Average annual salary: $83 040
New York-Newark-Jersey city, NJ (47 out of 50)
- Population: 19 990 592
- Median annual salary: $88 560
- Average annual salary: $83 040
Chicago-NAPERVILLE-Elgin, Il (48 out of 50)
- Population: 9 428 536 people
- Median annual salary: $88 770
- Average annual salary: $82 170
Los Angeles-long beach-Anaheim, CA (50 out of 50)
- Population: 13 262 234 people
- Median annual salary: $113 160
- Average annual salary: $108 420
