How to get rid of a hangover?

Brazilian scientists have studied that morning sex helps men to get rid of a hangover. They named the factors that contribute to “recovery.”

Scientists conducted an experiment involving pairs 220 and advised men to drink large amounts of alcohol before sexual intercourse. In the morning the lovers were supposed to have sex for the confirmation of the theory specialists. As a result of morning sexual intercourse the condition of the men improved, and in the first hour after sex symptoms of a hangover gone.

According to scientists, the key role in the “recovery” of the play production of endorphins, “happiness hormone”, and oxygen, is conducive to remove toxins from the blood.

