How to get rid of blackheads on the face
Beauty blogger shared my effective recipe
The problem of clogged pores and blackheads on the face, mainly in the area of the nose, familiar to many girls. What to do if your frequent visits to the beautician no time or money? You will help a simple and effective mask that can be easily done at home.
Her recipe is a popular beauty blogger Irina shark shared on his page in Instagram.
She has also published a video which showed the whole process of preparation and application of the wonder drug.
Video: (instagram.com/irina.shark)
Need 1 tablet of activated charcoal, 1 tsp.of baking soda and 3% hydrogen peroxide.
Cooking is very simple: crush a tablet of charcoal, I do it by adding the peroxide, then add a spoonful of baking soda, if necessary, add more peroxide. The consistency should be like thick cream. Apply immediately, while mask foams.
And it is important to first steam the face. Once the steam out, immediately apply it on the face this mixture, leave on for 10 minutes, not more, all over the face, I do So Then thoroughly wash off and apply moisturizer.
You can do 2 times a month.