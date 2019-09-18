How to get rid of extra pounds without any activities in the gym
Losing weight is impossible without doing sport – so I think the majority wanting to get rid of excess weight. Someone behind the reluctance to sweat in the gym is the usual laziness and other health problems that substantially limit activity. But to lose weight without grueling workouts is quite real, and as it is told in Instagram expert on nutrition Katya Matushkina. By the way, she recently gave advice on how to overcome harmful dietary habits, which are imposed on us in childhood.
Often think: to lose weight, you have to endlessly jump on the aerobic classes, to faint to perform cardio and wear down exhausting exercise in the gym.
Therefore, when you encounter any health problems many is somehow easier to explain his “can’t lose weight” sores and inability to play sports.
The expert says — sports in the process of losing weight not the main link. Of course, you need to understand that without regular exercise to get a beautiful muscular and trim figure. But the first and main reason why you can’t lose weight, your diet.
- Only a balanced diet with the right calorie deficit within the PFC really needed can lead to results.
- Precise ratio of nutrients, the intake of necessary vitamins and minerals.
- Calculation of daily caloric needs to consider the level of your daily physical activity.
- In any case, do not underestimate the caloric content too much. So long does not stretch, but rather the failure not long to wait.
- Try to avoid stress. All long since learned that cortisol, a hormone that is produced when nervous shocks is one of enemies of weight loss.
- Provide the body a healthy sleep at least 7 hours a day.
“To be killed” in the gym also not necessarily – you can choose fit to not only lead the body and promote weight loss, but also positively affect health:
- yoga
- Pilates
- stretching
- body ballet
- bodyflex
- breathing exercises
- limit the impact on the damaged zone due to the proper distribution of the load.
Why they are effective:
- First, static loads include the work of many muscle groups. All body is tense and gets a load of that, of course, requires you to expend energy and burn calories.
- One hour class can burn slightly fewer calories than running on a treadmill for the same time.
- And secondly, any regular physical activity coupled with a healthy diet will benefit your body.
Calm loads have a lot of “pluses” in the Treasury of positive effects on the body:
- The increased mobility of the joints
- Strengthening ligaments and muscles-stabilizers
- Bringing the tone of the muscle corset
- Strengthening the respiratory system
- The reduction in the daily load on the ligamentous-articular system and spine
- Stretching of the abdominal wall and thorax, so that the authorities again take the right position
- Improving bowel motility.
Before you start training you should consult with your doctor about your specific areas of damage or other contraindications, and only then proceed.