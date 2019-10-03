How to get rid of joint pain: expert advice
I guess with age, many are faced with the unpleasant sensations in the field of joints: weight, stiffness, and pain. It is known that to maintain mobility in the joints required joint fluid. But for various reasons, it so happens that this lubrication in joints is not enough, and then there are unpleasant symptoms.
To improve the structure of cartilage and to provide mobility, patients are often prescribed chondroprotectors and hyaluronic acid.
Hyaluronic acid is essential component that is part of cartilage, providing it with the power and performing the function of “shock absorber”. The decrease in the concentration of hyaluronic acid leads to violation of joint mobility, occurrence of pain during exercise.
With intraarticular injection of certain drugs, which include hyaluronic acid, helps to improve the condition of the cartilage and relieve the person from joint pain for a long period. Often doctors recommend intra-articular injections of the acid for arthritis, allergic reactions to therapy non-steroidal drugs, as well as failing to help the patient surgically.
Completely stop the destruction of cartilage is not yet possible. In addition to therapy with hyaluronic acid, you can resort to treatment with physical therapy, use the helper methods: knee pads, splints — can help reduce stress on joints. The extra weight also gives unnecessary strain on the joints. So weight loss is one of the methods of reduce pain and improve the condition of joints. Excellent methods to improve mobility in the joint are swimming, Cycling, walking.
In severe cases, in the absence of contraindications — may be recommended surgical treatment of the joints.