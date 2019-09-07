How to get rid of scars after acne
September 7, 2019 | Health | No Comments|
Loading...
Probably everyone faced with the scars on the skin that remain after acne removal.
Fortunately, there are simple and natural methods of dealing with these phenomena.
Onion juice. After a few weeks of using onion juice, you’ll notice its effect. Apply it daily, razmerchik some onions and squeeze the juice from them.
Aloe Vera. Has moisturizing and softening effect, is rich in antioxidants. Effectively removes skin excess amount of sebum and dead cells.
Lemon. Natural bleach as it contains alpha-hydroxy acids. They heal the skin and stimulate the growth of new cells and increase elasticity. Apply lemon juice daily for 15 minutes and you will see its effect after a few days.