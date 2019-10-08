How to get rid of the extra pounds without dieting
If you don’t want to diet and torture yourself with hunger, but I would like to get rid of extra pounds, you can help the recommendation of a nutritionist Catherine Pasko. She believes that the Dukan diet, the buckwheat, kiwi and other variations — full game and completely ineffective.
“Plant your body is in stress, then drop everything and get after minus plus another 5-10 kg,” — says nutritionist.
What to do:
1. If you eat healthily, do not drink uncontrollably sweet, fast food, fried, fatty, alcohol. Just add a regular exercise routine 3 times a week, possible more. 2-3 functional, 2 cardio. You will see the result within a month.
2. Begin to drink water. About 1.5-2 liters per day. Will see how the swelling goes and a couple of kilograms.
3. If dabble is not a very healthy food, get from your diet junk food, sweet, flour.
4. Add to your diet about 400-500 g of vegetables per day. For lunch, dinner.
5. Works well to clean up the dinner 1-2 times a week. Move lunch to 15-16 until morning without food.6. Dinner no later than 19:00.
7. System fasting 16/8. A miracle technique of cleansing the body and weight loss. 16 hours without eating, 8 hours eating.
8. Eat when hungry, not when the mind asks. The Golden rule of health.
9. Don’t we seize the emotions and live them. When you want to eat, drink water, and if still eat, chew carefully.
10. Record everything eaten in a day, then analyze and remove what is not necessary.
11. Tests. Health is taking care of yourself.