How to get rid of the leaves in the yard: 4 environmentally friendly and efficient way
Autumn proves that it’s the most wonderful time of the year. But at this time red, orange and Golden leaves fall and scatter all over the yard. And the owners have to think about where to put such a number of leaves. Edition of Fox News offers several effective ways how to get rid of the leaves in the yard.
“As autumn is necessary to prepare the lawn to avoid damage during the winter. Cleaning leaves ensures that the lawn will still look beautiful when the spring comes,” says Jeremy Yamaguchi, founder and CEO of Lawn Love in San Diego.
What can you do with a pile of leaves?
1. Grind them with the mower
If you don’t have the mood to rake leaves, you can grind gazonokosilka. Small particles are absorbed by the soil, fertilizing it, and by spring your lawn will look great.
Fine particles of leaves are good for insulation from the cold and watering the lawn, shrubs, trees, flowers and garden beds.
You may need to reallocate some of the handful of crushed leaves, not to “strangle” certain parts of the lawn. In addition, you cannot leave the raw layer of leaves on the lawn over the winter, as it will block sun and air, and damage the grass.
2. To make leaf compost
If you already have a special place for compost, the leaves will be a great addition to the mix.
“Leaves in combination with other materials can create a wonderful compost pile that you can use in your flower beds or gardens in the spring,” says John. Eric Engledow of Engledow Group, firms in landscape design.
3. Collect leaves
When all other methods did not fit it’s time to pull out the rake and collect the leaves in bags or sacks.
“Dornie bags facilitate the transportation of leaves to the compost or the trash,” says Yamaguchi.
Visit the website of your city or County to find out if there’s a designated place to collect the bags of leaves.
4. Uberall their blower
Yes, the blower is very noisy but they do their job. An air blower is recommended for use in large yards with huge piles of leaves to redistribute their possessions. You can also redistribute the chopped leaves, which will greatly simplify the work.
“For larger lawns we recommend you to use the blower for leaves, to save time,” says Engledow.
Avoid blowing leaves into the street — leaves are left on the street, will contribute a phosphorus, which can clog storm drains and waterways. Blower should be used on large sites with lots of land.