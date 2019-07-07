How to get to the in new York and hunting for tickets to a Broadway show
What is Broadway? Broadway is a spectacular show, live stars, great performances and unforgettable stories. The musicals that come to see people from around the world, and the legendary names that at the hearing, even those who are not interested in musical theatre. Many seek to visit new York to see a Broadway show. And let the theater (and musical theater), there are in many other cities and countries, the Broadway became a household name, a dream for millions.
My colleague Yvonne has a secret passion. Since 2012, the moment when she first got to her first Broadway show, her heart was conquered. Now Yvonne – seasoned hunter the best tickets to Broadway theaters. She knows a dozen sites where you can save almost half the cost of the ticket, hitting on the best satellie place.
Want to know the best season, day of week or hour of the day when you need to buy tickets for a show? Ask Yvonne. And so I asked. Your questions got dozens of recommendations on how to find, buy and even win the lottery tickets to the most famous Broadway shows.
“For what stand?”
Queue. From them in new York almost can not hide. And not always even clear — “what we stand for”? But if you want to see a Broadway show, but still want to save money, we’ll have to spend at least an hour of their time waiting. The classic method of buying a ticket to a Broadway show, which favored by many visitors and tourists purchase a ticket offline in day view. On Times Square, at the intersection of 47th and Broadway, the ticket office is TKTS. To find them easily, the boxes are perched right under the famous red stairs. In the days of the show there is always a long queue. Even experienced “brodway” I know that in this place you can buy tickets for often a good place and the price. Most of the show, except that the newest and most popular, participate in such sales.
Of course, all the tickets are sold the day of the show, and therefore such a stir. Came first – I bought a ticket for a good seat. Those who are late, will not get the best seats. “My experience shows that a living place is not the best way to buy a ticket to the show, says Yvonne. — To come in and spend a lot of time in the heart of bustling times Square – not exactly my idea of a perfect shopping experience”. And in the end will be able to buy – is also another question”. However, here the case of a successful purchase.
And if you, like Yvonne, to get once again in the center Manhetenna — a dubious pleasure, you can visit the TKTS ticket office in the lower part (South Street Seaport, at the corner of Front and John – ed.) or TKTS downtown Brooklyn (1 MetroTech Center at the corner of Jay Street and Myrtle Avenue), where you can buy tickets the day before the presentation. By the way, if your goal is not musical at times Square has a separate box office Play Only, which almost never turns that will significantly save your time.
Win lottery
Those who want to save on the cost of the ticket, Yvonne recommends playing the lottery. Not all Broadway shows participate in such actions, and are unlikely to win tickets to the top shows that are most popular. However, for those who are just starting their familiarity with the Broadway art, this is a great chance to save up to half the cost of the ticket and get good seats.
“Broadway is a live show where the places on which sits the viewer, depends very much. Consider all the details, to cover the whole scene; all to hear and see everything – so be close enough to the action, but still not close to the stage. This is one of those places in the middle – you can win the lottery with discounts up to 50%,” — says Yvonne.
The girl suggests several web sites where you can try your luck: Today Tix, Broadway lottery, Broadway Direct, Lucky Seat. On each you can choose a show, a ticket for which you want to win. According to Yvonne, you can win an average of five draws. “If you play every day or even several times a day, you can go to the show every week and sometimes several times a week. Often I give my winnings to friends,” she says. Nobody forbids you to create several accounts, which greatly improves the chances of winning!
In many cases, even the most popular shows hold their own lotteries. For example, “the Book of Marmont” (org. The Book of Mormon – ed.) or “Evil” (org. Wicked – ed.) occasionally raffle tickets directly at the box office of the theatres. Usually this happens just a few hours before the show. The same popular “Hamilton” (org. Hamilton – ed.) somehow staged the whole performance with the participation of actors from such a live lottery. It’s a show, and “the lion King” (org. The Lion King – ed.) play tickets online on their own websites or smartphone app Today Tix.
Not a step without the coupon
To buy anything online, not initially by checking for discount coupon on this product or brand – an unforgivable blunder. After all, from 15% to 50% of the amount could stay with you, you spend five minutes on additional searches. Broadway tickets is not an exception. Yvonnes bookmarked on the computer two official Broadway website: Ticketmaster and Telecharge. “Always check these sites before you buy your ticket. The best deals can be found during Broadway week, which runs twice a year: in January and September. Even the top of the show to participate in such actions! Up to 50% discounts and the best seats – just a dream”, — shares knowledge Yvonne.
Convenient TodayTix will help you find discounted tickets a week before the show dates. Very convenient to use them prilozeniem for phones. But the discount will not exceed 10-20% of the cost of the ticket, if the purchase is made not during Broadway week.
Good discount codes can also be found in BroadwayBox, Broadway Insider and Entertainment-Link.
“Also, the rule “the day,” says Yvonne, is to Buy a discounted ticket during the weekend is much harder than on weekdays. If the day is going to the theater for you is not very principled, this is to remember”.
Only for club members
Of course, for those who came to new York for a short visit, the next option is unlikely to fit. But for residents who attend Broadway shows are more or less regularly, a subscription option or, in other words, the membership – might be a nice way to save at your leisure.
The easiest way is to use the card NYC ID, which is very easy to get to any resident of new York. With this card you can register on the official website and get access to an endless number of discounts and special offers for card holders.
Another way is to join The Audience Rewards. Making your first purchase on the websites of Ticketmaster or Telecharge, you will receive a proposal to prisoedinitsja to the program and answering Yes, will regularly receive coupons on your provided email address. However, most coupons come with a small discount – about 10%.
Reliable online source for cheap tickets, where membership costs only $ 4 per month.
For holders of credit card Chase bank or any card with American Express there is also an exclusive club with great deals for fans of the Broadway show.
If you are a student, pensioner or veteran, you can use the advantages of the club to the TDF. In fact, the list of those who can become a member of the club, much wider. See if you find yourself under any of the categories here.
For $ 30 a month you can take advantage of the best offers a few days, or even weeks before the show. Also, for only $ 9 you can visit the off-Broadway play. And believe me, despite the lack of glamorous lights and crowds of times Square, this view is not much worse than a great show, and contact with the actors is more close and deep.
Most of the leading theatrical companies of the city offer club subscriptions. Paying a one-time fee (average $65), you get year-round offers discounts, and exclusive right to reserve tickets before they went on General sale.
If the show is very popular or anticipation is very large (as in the US know how to properly advertise a product), this can be downright Golden! As a compliment you will also have discount in certain cafes, pubs and restaurants.
Way to young
You from 18 to 35? Then only this fact will help you to save on tickets. All the major non-commercial theatres of the city have a program to encourage younger viewers. Theatergoers in the specified age range can buy tickets to Roundabout Theatre Company for only $ 20-25 per show, as a member of Hiptix. If you are between 21 to 35 years you can join the program at Lincoln Center Theater LincTix, which offers tickets for all shows for $32.
Program Manhattan Theatre Club 30 Under 30, as the name implies, allows viewers 30 years of age or younger to buy tickets for $30. Other major companies such as Playwrights Horizons, also offer programs for young theatergoers.
Students have access to many special offers on Broadway and in out-Brodesky theaters. Some of the best resources to find special offers for young viewers, are Tix4Students and StudentRush. Librarians, teachers and students can buy tickets at 30-50% off the original cost using the Schooltix. And students aged 13 to 18 have the opportunity to buy a ticket for just $5 tickets to many off-Broadway productions.