How to get unemployment benefits: the instruction of the Ministry of economy
The Ministry of economy provided information for people who have lost their jobs and want to get financial assistance from the state.
Most of the employment centers, located in the green zone the level of epidemic danger, return to normal operating mode and restore the personal reception of the unemployed.
About it reports a press-service of the Ministry of economy.
Thus in Department noted that due to the quarantine much easier to draw unemployment benefits online, it is not necessary to visit the employment cents several times, in order not to get COVID-19. Wanting to get this tutorial only need to fill out two statements and send them by mail to cent of employment.
Soon the registered citizen will be invited to the reception.
What you need to bring:
- the passport of the citizen of Ukraine or a temporary certificate of citizen of Ukraine;
- taxpayer’s registration card;
- work book (civil contract or the document confirming the period of employment);
- diploma or other education document and military ID (if necessary).
In addition, it is reported that if a young person under 35 years, and he has no insurance experience, because it may have worked without registration of labour relations, it will be assigned the unemployment benefit in a minimum amount (for the period of the quarantine and 30 days after completion — 1 ths, after that — UAH 650) at 180 calendar days.
Also in the Ministry of economy noted that to register as unemployed in any employment center regardless of their place of residence.
