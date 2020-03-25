How to get welfare and health insurance, if you remained without work during a pandemic
According to data published on 24 March by the economic policy Institute (EPI), in the period from 16 to 22 March in the US, more workers applied for unemployment benefits than in any other week in the history of the country, writes telesurtv.net.
“This will bypass any other week in history — writing Aaron Sojourner and Paul goldsmith, Pinkham of EPI. — True consequences, of course, have a larger scale than described here.”
The assessment is based on the applications filed from March 15 to March 21 in 35 States and Washington, D.C., and extrapolated for the remaining 15 States, as the country continues the rapid growth in the number of cases of coronavirus.
“Our model predicts that 3.4 million Americans filed new applications for unemployment benefits last week, although we believe that this number could reach 3 million or, conversely, to be much higher”, — experts warn.
According to the report, this statistic will only increase the unemployment rate by more than half to 5.5%, returning to the level of 2015 in just one week. For comparison, the largest monthly increase in unemployment in U.S. history was about 1.3 percentage points in October 1949; this week it was 2.2.
And the numbers don’t reflect the full reality, as the researchers explained that the factual statistics “can be significantly higher.” Not all the unemployed can also apply to receive unemployment benefits, and those who do, get about half or less of their usual income.
Meanwhile, despite the advice of experts in the field of health and government officials, the US President, Donald trump continues to insist that the country is “open for business” in normal mode, starting from April 12.
The world health organization warned that the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the United States can shift the center of the pandemic in the country.
How to apply for unemployment
Pandemic COVID-19 has forced many companies to close their doors and lay off employees. If you were fired from your job, you will help, says WPXI.
Unemployment is a program that provides money to people who lose their jobs through no fault of their own. Each state manages its own program in accordance with Federal regulations.
Here’s what you need to do to apply for unemployment benefits.
Who is eligible to apply?
The state in which you live determines who is eligible for unemployment benefits, how much you can get and how long will act in your benefits. The Federal government allows the States to amend their laws to provide insurance benefits for unemployment related COVID-19. For example, Federal law permits States to pay benefits if:
- the employer suspends its activity due COVID-19, preventing the exit of employees at work;
- the man is quarantined with the expectation of returning to work after the end of the quarantine;
- people leaving work due to the risk of infection, infection or care for a family member.
In addition, Federal law does not require employee layoffs to receive benefits in connection with exposure COVID-19.
How to apply?
You can apply online or by phone in most cases. To find out what your state requires, go to this map and select your state. You will be redirected to a web site that will provide you with information about the program of unemployment in your state.
Requirements vary from state to state, but most likely, you will need:
- social security number;
- driver’s license or ID number;
- full postal address including street, city, state and zip code;
- the phone number where you can be contacted during working hours.
- if you are not a U.S. citizen, enter the card number alien registration (if you have a map);
- complete company names and addresses of all employers for whom you worked during the last two years, including employers located in another state;
- employer identification number or Federal employer identification number (FEIN) of your most recent employer (if you have);
- if you were a Federal employee, copies of forms SF8 and SF50, if you had complied with Federal employment within the last 18 months;
- if you are military or former military personnel applying for benefits in connection with your military service, a copy of your last DD form 214 dismissal;
- if you are unable to print the confirmation of your application for unemployment benefits, keep the pen and paper to record the information on your application;
- for States that allow (or require) direct application of your weekly unemployment benefits on your Bank account, you must have the receipt available to enter data;
- in the States that use debit cards to pay unemployment benefits, you will receive information about the map, how it works, and when you get it.
How long do payments continue?
Again, States determine how long they have to pay unemployment benefits. Some States offer extended benefits during high unemployment. Advanced insurance unemployment benefits last 13 weeks. You can apply for extended benefits only after you have completed the standard, and it is important to meet the requirements.
How much do you get?
Each state, using the previous earnings of the applicant, has its own formula to calculate benefits.
USA.gov offers these resources if you need further assistance:
- Federal agencies offer many programs of education and training for the unemployed. They usually free or very cheap.
- Assistance program self-employed help unemployed people start their own small business. Delaware, Mississippi, new Hampshire, new York and Oregon offer this program.
Continuation of health insurance
What is COBRA?
The law on the harmonization of the public consolidated budget (Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act — COBRA) gives employees and their families the right to continue group medical care coverage provided by their health plan for a limited period of time.
There are three basic requirements that must be met:
- health plan of your group should be covered by COBRA;
- should occur a qualifying event (such as voluntary or involuntary job loss, reduction in hours worked, transition between jobs, death or divorce);
- you must be a qualified beneficiary for that event.
If you have the right to choose COBRA continuation coverage, you must be given a period of not less than 60 days to choose whether to continue coverage.
How to obtain COBRA
In accordance with COBRA plans are group health plans must provide employees and their families a notice explaining their rights under the COBRA program. Plans must also have rules for how are offered coverage continuation COBRA as qualified beneficiaries can continue coverage and when it may be discontinued.
For more information, see COBRA Guide.
Disability
If you are unable to work because sick or injured, insurance for disability will pay a portion of your income. You can receive benefits through their employer. You can also buy a policy.
There are two types of policies for disability:
- Short-term policies can pay for up to two years. The majority lasts from several months to a year.
- Long-term may pay benefits for several years or until disability ends.
Two programs social security Administration paid benefits to people with disabilities. Learn about social security disability (SSDI) and supplemental insurance (SSI).
Workers ‘ compensation
Laws on workers compensation protect workers who are injured at work or became ill because of her. The law establishes a workers ‘ compensation form of insurance, paid by employers. These laws vary from state to state and for Federal employees.
Benefits compensation:
- the medical expenses of employees;
- compensation for lost wages while the worker recovers;
- benefits for dependents of workers who died because of the hazards associated with the work.
If you are injured working in a private company, state or local government, ask for help in your state. Program workers ‘ compensation staff can help you apply. If your request is denied, you can appeal.
Federal laws protect port workers, coal miners and Federal employees. Contact the compensation program to get assistance in applying.
Wrongful termination/dismissal
If you think that you are illegally fired or suspended from work, you can learn more about the laws about wrongful termination in your state. Some States States are “employment at will” which means that if there is no employment contract (or collective agreement), the employer may release the employee for any reason or no reason, with or without notice, as long as such termination does not violate the law.
If you believe you were fired or wrongfully dismissed:
- contact the Department of labour staff for more information about the laws about unfair dismissal in your state;
- contact your legal counsel if your employer fired you for any reason not covered in state law or Federal law.
Support or temporary assistance for needy families (TANF)
Temporary “Assistance for needy families” (TANF), a government — funded program benefits at the state level. Also known as social security, TANF helps families to gain independence after temporary difficulties.
Recipients may qualify for assistance with:
- power;
- housing;
- taking care of the child;
- vocational training and beyond.
Each state implements its TANF program differently and calls it differently, in deciding who is eligible for financial assistance, services, or other benefits. You must be a resident of the state where applying.
To sign up for temporary benefits, you can:
- apply to local or County social services Agency, or
- call the TANF office for your state for contact information.
Depending on your state benefits are paid by cheque, card or direct Deposit. Payments are normally made weekly or every two weeks.
The internal revenue service considers unemployment benefits as income. Federal income tax and state tax can be withheld from your check.
