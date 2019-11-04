How to help the body faster adjust to the cold weather
Autumn is in full swing in the Northern hemisphere, the thermometer drops lower and lower, so many people in the US have to get used to cold weather. The good news: there is a way to help your body make it faster.
In the 1960s researchers at the U.S. army found that naked men conducted 8 hours a day in chamber at 50 °F (10 °C), was used to the cold and stopped shivering after 2 weeks, writes Time. More recent studies, conducted by teams from Scandinavia and the UK, also came to the conclusion that people can get used to the cool environment. And a recent survey of studies conducted by military experts showed that all people, apparently, have the ability to acclimate to cold.
During the study of 2014, published later in the journal PLOS One, a group of healthy men spent 3 hours a day, sitting in baths filled with water at a temperature of about 57 °F (about 14 °C) is approximately the temperature of the Atlantic ocean along the coastline of new Jersey and new York in late October, according to the National oceanic and atmospheric administration.
At the beginning of the 20-day study men trembled, that is the initial reaction of the human body for cooling. Their heart rate and metabolism accelerated, releasing heat. At the same time, their blood vessels narrowed and dissipate from the skin surface, causing a decrease of skin temperature. In fact, the vascular system to contract, directing the blood to the warmer interior, to avoid the cold outside.
But to the 20 day, much has changed. The tremors almost stopped. Although the metabolism and the heart rate is still accelerated in the tub with cold water, blood vessels are no longer compressed and the skin temperature did not fall as it was before. Men reported less discomfort. At the same time, samples of their blood contained less of the markers of stress caused by cold, and the activity of the immune system. Looks like their bodies got used to the cold.
The changes that your body endures in cold weather
“Everyone has the opportunity to some extent to get used to the cold,” says Marius Brazaitis, the first author of the study and senior researcher at the Lithuanian University of sports. He says that the human body reaches acclimatization through the combination of different internal changes that people can either support or suppress, depending on their behavior.
There is evidence that a particular type of adipose tissue known as “brown fat” may help the body generate heat in response to constantly cold conditions.
“Chronic cold exposure in some way activates brown fat, which as we know undergoes dramatic seasonal changes,” says Shingo Kajimura, Professor of the Department of biology of cells and tissues, University of California, San Francisco.
Kajimura says that newborns are a lot of brown fat that helps them stay warm because they don’t have enough muscles to tremble. Although it was once thought that people lose their reserves of brown fat as they grow from infancy, studies have shown that parts of the human body, particularly the area around the top of the spine and neck, or retain brown fat, or generate a new one in response to cooling.
Placing this brown fat is important. Kajimura says that the perception of temperature is controlled by the brain, which partially detects the heat, noting the temperature of blood flowing through the neck.
“That’s why putting on a scarf makes you feel warm,” he says.
Heating the neck and the blood running through her scarf “tricks” the brain into believing that around the heat — as well as a cold cloth on the neck can help the brain to cool down in the summer. It is possible that in response to regular exposure to cold, brown fat in the neck region forms a shape and becomes more active, allowing us to feel more comfortable at lower temperatures.
Brazaitis says that the human body seems to has a number of different mechanisms, which help him to adapt to the cold. But most people in the developed world inhibit these adaptive mechanisms, at least to some extent, protecting their bodies from “heat stress”.
“Wear more clothes, drink hot beverages to increase the room temperature, to consume more food, which increases the speed of the internal metabolism — this behavior allows [the body] become more resistant to cold,” he says.
In itself, the stretching of the sweater or use hot tea does not bring long term harm though and prevents the body’s ability to get used to the cold, but running the thermostat in your car or house costs money. According to the Agency for environmental protection of the United States, home heating and vehicles is one of the main sources of greenhouse gas emissions. Stimulating your body to adapt to the cold, you can feel comfortable in the fall and winter without having to rely on the heating system.
According to Brazaitis, is to adjust your thermostat a few degrees, to lose excess layers of clothing and spend more time outside in cold conditions — that is, making something that is primarily causing your tremor, you will help the body to get used to the cold. The expert said that if you manage to cause a shiver from the cold several times a day, you will begin to feel more comfortable in cold weather.
The fastest way to adapt to the cold
If you really want to accelerate the adjustment of the body to cold and have no contraindications, a cold shower to help you.
“A cold shower is not much fun, but it makes the body pretty quickly to adapt,” says John Castellani, a physiologist-a researcher from the U.S. army, who has studied how people react and adapt to the cold. He proposes to start with a simple exposure to a cold shower — let’s say for 15 seconds and add 10 seconds each day (after you have passed this time, you can increase the temperature of the water).
Cold showers and other cold exposure is safe for most and can even benefit your health. But people with risk of heart disease you need to be careful.
“The first thing that happens when you are exposed to cold is constriction of your blood vessels and increase in blood pressure, says Castellani. — Therefore exposure to cold, especially extreme cold, such as jumping into an icy lake — can cause a heart attack or other problems in people suffering from heart disease.”
But if your heart is healthy and you strive to use natural ability of the body to adapt to the cold, shivering week — and maybe a few sessions a cold shower should work.