How to help the Ukrainians with a pension and public services
At the extraordinary Cabinet meeting, Premier Denis Shmyhal instructed the government to draft solutions that will facilitate access to pension payments and forbid charging interest for arrears in payment of electricity.
He said this on his page in Facebook.
The head of the Cabinet noted that the spread of the deadly coronavirus COVID-19 affected the everyday life of Ukrainians, the government is working to minimize the resulting inconvenience.
Smigel wrote that he had instructed the government “to prepare draft decisions, which will help to facilitate access to pensions and to develop a mechanism for prohibiting a power outage and charging interest for debt for private consumers”.
He also announced the intention to prohibit for a period of quarantine stay in the rooms of hostels and hotels more than two people apart from families.
In addition, Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of health to develop a registry of students of medical educational institutions and medical reservists, who are retired. According to him, this initiative must realize that the country’s leaders understood the capabilities of the medical system and resources to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.