How to help Ukraine: 22 effective ways
The whole world froze when it became known on February 24 that Russia had invaded Ukraine. Many media outlets and organizations around the world have issued statements condemning Russia's attack on Ukraine and calling for an immediate cessation of all hostilities, as well as for humanitarian assistance as the conflict develops. Global Citizen has compiled a list of things you can do to support the people of Ukraine, wherever you are.
Who suffered the most
As with any crisis, the most women, children, marginalized communities and the poor suffer.
Blacks, especially immigrants, also report encountering racism at the border when trying to leave the country. Footage has surfaced online of people unable to get on the train, and there have been disturbing reports of police favoring white Ukrainians over blacks crossing the border.
Meanwhile, there are many students from abroad who studied in Ukraine and are now trying to leave. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted on March 2 that a hotline (phone +380934185684) has been set up for African, Asian and other students wishing to leave Ukraine, working to ensure their safety and expedite their travel.
How We Can Help
While many of us may feel helpless in the face of geopolitical machinations of this magnitude, here are a few ways we can you can help the people of Ukraine right now.
Donations
Organizations locally and around the world actively support people in Ukraine and refugees seeking safety elsewhere with medical and humanitarian assistance.
1. People in Need provides humanitarian assistance to more than 200,000 people on the ground. For those most in need, they provide food parcels, temporary shelter, safe access to drinking water, hygiene items and coal for heating. Donate here.
2. Ukrainian Red Cross is engaged in humanitarian activities – from helping refugees to training doctors. Donate here.
3. The International Medical Corps is at the forefront and ready to help citizens with emergency medical care, as well as psychological and psychosocial support. The agency has been focusing on the pandemic throughout the crisis, among other things, prioritizing COVID-19 awareness and prevention services to help protect displaced people from the pandemic. You can donate here.
4. CAREis responding to the crisis by providing Ukrainians in need with food, hygiene kits, psychosocial support services, access to water, and access to cash. You can donate here.
5. Nova Ukraine is a non-profit organization that delivers aid packages to Ukraine with everything from baby food and hygiene products to clothing and household goods. You can donate here.
6. UNICEFrepairs schools damaged by explosions, provides emergency assistance to children affected by the conflict. You can donate here.
7. UNHCR, the United Nations Refugee Agency, has stepped up its activities and is working with neighboring governments, “calling on them to keep borders open for those seeking safety and protection.” You can support UNHCR's refugee work by making a donation here.
And support the call of the United Nationsallocate $1.7 billion to provide life-saving humanitarian assistance here.
8. OutRight Action helps support LGBTQ+ groups and organizations in the field by creating shelters and keeping citizens safe. All donations made by OutRight will go directly to the cause. You can donate here.
9. United Nations World Food Program (WFP)deploys emergency operations in Ukraine and neighboring countries to provide food aid to those fleeing the war. Donate here.
10. Save the Children works with partners to meet the urgent needs of affected children and their families. The organization stands ready to provide life-saving assistance such as food, water, cash transfers and safe places for children, and to expand capacity to ensure children receive the support they need. You can donate here.
11. Mercy Corpsmobilizes a team in the region to assess where help is most needed and looks forward to providing emergency cash assistance as well as support from local organizations that know best what their community needs. Between 2015 and 2017, Mercy Corps provided humanitarian assistance in eastern Ukraine, providing more than 200,000 people with cash, food, water and sanitation, small business development grants, rebuilding war-damaged homes, and more. Donate here.
12. Medical Teams International is raising funds to send medical supplies to the region, with all proceeds going towards sending medicines or medical supplies. You can donate here.
Other measures
13. Join the peaceful protest
If you're following the current situation on the ground but still want to do more or don't have the financial means to donate, consider joining demonstrators around the world. Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Find the nearest demo here.
14. Take action with Global Citizen
You can join Global Citizen and act in several ways. First, show solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people by tweeting #StandWithUkraine.
You can also help urge European Union (EU) ministers to agree to a state of emergency law that will provide temporary protection to those forced to flee Ukraine. EU ministers are meeting today, 3 March. Send them an urgent tweet to support the emergency law here.
The United Nations (UN) is issuing an urgent humanitarian appeal for $1.7 billion for vital humanitarian assistance. You can send an urgent tweet in support of the UN appeal calling on governments and businesses to support the people of Ukraine. You can find out more here.
Finally, 40 Ukrainian civil society organizations have joined forces with six urgent appeals for peace as part of the Kiev Declaration, and you can take action to help them be heard. They are asking for safe spaces for civilians, sanctions on Russian banks, support for local humanitarian operations, asset freezes and visa revocations for Putin and his henchmen, defensive military assistance and equipment to track war crimes and ensure that all perpetrators are brought to justice one day. court. See the link for details.
15. Stay up to date
One of the best ways to help the most vulnerable in Ukraine is to be aware of what is happening on the ground and learn more about how the conflict affects citizens.
15. The Kyiv Independent was the leading voice on the front lines, covering the timeline of events from the very beginning and highlighting those most affected by the violent attack. The English-language publication constantly reports on how the invasion and conflict affect the citizens, economy and foreign policy of Ukraine. Stay tuned for updates on his website here or on his Twitter page here.
16. New Voice of Ukraine: covers the news in three different languages - English, Ukrainian and Russian. The New Voice of Ukraine not only covered breaking news, but also published an informative analysis of the situation, which details how the situation led to this, and constantly publishes articles by Ukrainian scientists and experts that help to get an idea of the situation. Read more on his website here.
17. Ukraine World:while Ukraine World does not post breaking news and timeline updates on its website, it is very active on its social media accounts. Its independent journalists on the front lines have compiled first-hand footage, and he uses his account to share other information sources that his followers can link to to keep up to date. Follow Ukraine World here.
18. Kyiv Postis the only independent media on this list, and it is important that those who follow the state-funded media know that they are affiliated with the state, government and national institutions, publishing statements by ministry officials, military leaders and other dignitaries. You can read more on his website here or follow Twitter here.
19. CNN reporter Dale Dan has compiled a list of verified journalists on Twitter with the best coverage of the invasion, which you can follow here.
21. All world leadersalso post their updates and responses to the situation on Twitter. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba are active on Twitter in English and post regular updates. US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken have been tweeting about the US and international response to the invasion. And UN Secretary General António Guterres and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen provide an update.
22. Learn more from the content: If you are hearing about the crisis in Ukraine for the first time and want to know more about the background of the situation, read the Kyiv Post article “Debunking 10 Popular Misconceptions About Ukraine”; watch the Netflix documentary “Winter on Fire: Ukraine's Fight for Freedom”; and listen to Ukraine World's podcast about how Russia uses disinformation as a tool of war.
- As it became known, the Oscar-winning Hollywood actor Sean Penn is in Ukraine, and is filming a documentary for Vice about the events in the country.
