How to highlight your resume among hundreds of others: life hacks from the experts
When you apply for a job, your resume is mixed with hundreds, and sometimes thousands of others. If you are not invited to interview, it may be due to the fact that your CV does not meet the requirements, which fulfill the competitors, says GoBankingRates.
If you don’t work in recruiting, you’ve probably seen is not so much a lot of summary, therefore, it is difficult to understand where to go. Team project to develop an online summary Zety analyzed more than 133 000 summary to find out how the documents are candidates in different industries, what information to add and what keywords to use. The result is rules that will help you find a job.
1. The average length of a summary of approximately 500 words
Zety analysis showed that the average length of summary is 489 words, and the median length — 369 words. To represent these numbers in perspective, we can say that the summary on one page usually takes 380 words or less.
2. Recruiters prefer a two-page summary
Gone are the days when you was required to cram all your resume on one page. In fact, in Zety found that recruiters prefer the resume on two pages.
“Data show that recruiters are 2.9 times more likely to choose a candidate with a two-page summary to senior positions and 1.4 times more likely for entry-level positions — have found the study Zety. — Moreover, 77% of employers say that skilled workers should NOT send your resume on one page”.
3. Applicants typically send the same resume to every company
The average number of resumes created by applicants is equal to one. And this is a big mistake. The majority of recruiters — 63% — want to resume depending on the open position. This means that you have to create one basic resume and tailor it to each sentence, to never be repeated.
4. But some bring the personalization of the summary to the extreme
In Zety found 17 users who have created over 100 summary, and one user who has created 339 summary — it is clear that this is not the norm. And yet, because most people don’t spend time creating a new resume for each job, you will have the advantage in the competition, if you will.
5. There are 5 mandatory sections of a resume
Your resume should have 5 sections and if you missed one of them, you are in the minority: personal information (in 99.9% of the summary), experience (available in 98.3% of CV), education (available in 97.3% of CV), skills (in 89.8% of the summary) and a brief statement of the purposes (there are 88.75% CV).
6. Why do we need the section “Skills”
According Zety, no list of skills can damage summary as much as the annual recess. The section “Skills” allows recruiters to see whether your set of skills that are necessary to perform the work.
7. The most common skills in summary
Your section “Skills” should include not only software and apps that you own, but also so-called “soft skills” (soft skills). Here are the most common ones:
- Sociability: 11% summary
- Leadership: 9%
- Time management: 8%
- Solving problems: 7%
- Customer service: 5%
- Team work: 5%
- Adaptability: 4,3%
- Organization: 2%
- Creativity: 1,7%
- Conflict resolution: 1,6%
No need to include all these skills, but Zety recommends adding some of them specific to you.
8. The most common “difficult skills” (hard skills) for summary
You might think that the masterful use of Microsoft Office — is a matter of course and do not have to include this item in the section about your skills, but Zety disagree. Here are the main “difficult skills”, which are listed in the summary:
- Microsoft Office: 12% summary
- Project management: 6%
- Microsoft Excel: 6%
- Python: 3,8%
- Salesforce: 3,6%
- Java: 3%
- SQL: 2,9%
- Microsoft Word: 2,7%
- JavaScript: 2.4% of
- Public speaking: 1,9%
9. Add a title
In Zety tell you that your summary should also include the title “final information” or “goal” — but instead to list what is your goal in your career, you have to specify what you would bring to a new position.
10. Make more five sections
5 standard sections of a resume — a minimum of to stand out, but you should add at least one additional section. Likely, your competitors already did the analysis showed that 66% of applicants include an additional section in your resume.
11. The most popular additional topics summary
Not sure what to add? Here are the most popular additional sections of a resume:
- Languages: 31%
- Certificates: 27%
- Additional classes: 21%
- Interests: 19%
- Software: 18%
- Recommendations: 16%
- Courses: 11%
- License: 5,5%
- Posted: 5,3%
- Conference: 4,7%
12. The most common foreign languages listed in the summary
The “Languages” section, you can enable it only if you are fluent in other languages, but even if not, it is useful to learn the languages spoken by your competitors:
- Spanish: 5.7% summary
- French: 4,1%
- Arab: 3.6% of
- Hindi: 2.9% of
- German: 2,8%
- Russian: 1.5% of
- Italian: 1.2 percent
- Portuguese: 1%
- Mandarin: 0.9 percent
- Tamil: 0.8% of
13. Always add the section of the certificate, if possible
According Zety certificates are “only the most verifiable way to prove their skills”, but only 1 out of 4 job seekers list them in your resume. If you have a certificate, be sure to include them in the summary, and if not, think about how to get them.
Attending a conference is a good way to demonstrate your expertise. You can list any conferences in which he participated.
14. The harsh reality of the job search
Despite the fact that the “ideal” summary is created anew for each job for which you are applying, you will probably have to apply for 30-50 jobs to get the job done. According Zety, only 10% of applicants get interviews, and of these, only 20% receive a job offer. This means that the success rate of employment is around 2% to 3.4%.
These data explain why the job search takes a lot of time and effort. But with these tips, your resume can stand among hundreds of others and attract the attention of a recruiter.
