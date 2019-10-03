How to identify hypoglycemia and how it is dangerous
When hypoglycemia blood dramatically reduced the level of glucose, and in the worst case it is a violation of dangerous catastrophic human consequences. Experts told about the symptoms, allowing to define hypoglycemia.
The body’s blood sugar levels are regulated by metabolic mechanisms, and it is believed that in a healthy person hypoglycemia should not occur if he only did not starve. However, with strong protective features, the body adapts to extreme hunger.
Hypoglycemia often occurs in patients with diabetes in connection with the use of antidiabetic drugs. In people without diabetes cause of hypoglycemia may be the consumption of large amounts of carbohydrates that could cause in the body too much response a surge of insulin. But also hypoglycemia may indicate insulinoma the tumor in the pancreas which actively produces insulin.
To determine the condition of hypoglycemia the following symptoms:
- the feeling of hunger;
- nausea;
- heart palpitations;
- pale skin;
- sweating;
- weakness;
- tremor in the extremities;
- numbness of lips and tongue.
In such circumstances, the need to increase the level of sugars: the fastest way is to eat or drink something with lots of fast carbs. To ignore the sharp decrease in blood sugar is dangerous: in the worst case can lead to loss of consciousness, convulsions, heart damage, brain and the development of hypoglycemic coma.
If symptoms of hypoglycaemia do not pass even after consumption of fast carbs, you need to seek medical assistance.