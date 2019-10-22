How to improve chances of getting a job: 20 effective ways
It is not enough just to come to the interview, you still have to produce a memorable and good impression. Even a small insignificant gesture can be a fatal mistake to deprive you of the desired position. Edition GOBankingRates prepared 20 tips to help you get the job.
1. Good dress
The excellent appearance will give you confidence, said Wendy Greene, author of the book “50 things you can do today to boost your confidence.” Prepare clothes for the interview in a few days.
Dress to match the position for which you are applying. Reduce the amount of jewelry, visible tattoos and piercings to a minimum.
2. Study the company and position
What kind of person looking for company? What skills should this person possess? Rate the existing staff and corporate culture by doing research about the company and the position for which you are applying. This will help you to choose the questions that you need to ask during the interview.
3. Prepare questions for the interview
To show your interest and knowledge to work in the company, prepare questions to ask your interviewer. But you also shouldn’t ask questions, the answers to which can easily be found. For example, ask about the purpose of the organization is not a good idea if this information appeared on the website of the company.
Instead, show interest in the interviewer by asking questions such as “What a piece of work in the company most attractive to you?”, or “What are the peculiarities of everyday dress code of the company ?”
4. Come on time
Although delays largely can be avoided, it is still a common complaint among employers. Gary McCracken, author of “Tips and techniques for successful interviews and job seekers”, provides: “First, scout so you know where the business is located, how to get there, where to Park or what public transport to get to.”
If you for any reason are delayed and will be late by at least seven minutes, show respect by calling the company and asking if you should come to a meeting or we should move it.
5. Find out your employer
Find out the names of your interviewers in advance and study them. To really stun their employers when answering questions, refer to them by name. For example, “Therefore my answer, Carol…” is a good way to increase your chance. Remembering names can cause some difficulties, but it leaves a lasting impression.
6. Smile and be polite
Hiring managers say that failure to make eye contact is a mistake, admitted 68 percent of applicants. Lack of eye contact during an interview may mean that you are not interested in the position. In addition, almost 40% of candidates don’t smile during the interview.
Nonverbal behavior may be more important than what you say, and the smile opens doors. To be open during the interview, practice to shake hands, smile and make eye contact.
7. Be careful what you say and do while waiting
If you are waiting in the lobby before the interview, you may be tempted to direct your nervous energy to fret about the phone or flipping through magazines. However, you never know when and who in the company is watching what you are doing. Innocent scroll through your iPhone, to kill time, can actually convey to a prospective employer that you’re bored, you’re not serious about this post or are you overly confident.
The company, which specializiruetsya on personnel decisions, advises applicants to think about important skills that they want to convey, and to remember a few jokes.
Don’t forget to be polite to the receptionist and anyone you meet while waiting — poor skills in the team can cost you your job.
8. Ask work
Lori Berenson, the main author summary of Sterling Career Concepts, said, “don’t be afraid to ask for work… Tell the interviewer that you are interested in this post that you are in good shape and would like to work here.”
According to Berenson, straightness can help you get ahead of other candidates.
“You will not leave them guessing on your level of interest and might be on the top of the lists of candidates, even more qualified,” said she.
9. Prepare answers to the “weak” threads
Making a decision about how to prepare for the interview and to predict the questions to try to determine what in fact issues you can hear. So when you are asked to describe your greatest weakness, remember that the interviewer wants to see if you can demonstrate a commitment to personal growth.
“The secret of how to answer this question is to give an honest answer, and then explain what you do to overcome this weakness,” says Dorie Clark, consultant in marketing strategy.
10. Talk about the value that you will add to the company
That’s not a secret tip for candidates: most employers want to hear that you quickly and effectively assimilate into the company and start working for its development.
11. Stay focused
During the interview it is important to focus on the questions asked by the interviewer. In other words, do not talk. When you ask a question, take the time to think about how you plan to answer. Your answer should be short and specific, and do not let your example or anecdote to last too long. Staying in the subject, you prove to the interviewer that you can stay focused, calm and clearly Express their thoughts in a high pressure situation.
12. You seem confident
Preparation is the key to confidence. Increase your level of confidence, armed with the best ammunition — reliable, rehearsed and relevant answers. Understand your alleged position and give brief examples to demonstrate your suitability. The use of quantitative indicators in your answers can also help you to feel confident. For example, you can say something like: “My latest marketing campaign increased sales by 36 percent.”
13. Do not worry, do not bite nails
Nervous, distracting movements do not convey confidence. “Once I had a companion who spent a hand on the table throughout the interview, said Katherine Hansen of Quintessential Careers site for career development. Another loud and sighed nervously throughout the whole conversation. Both didn’t know what they do. Some examples of inappropriate behavior — tapping, shake your legs, wiggle and spin in a rotating chair.”
14. Pay attention to your voice and tone
Use a strong voice if you speak quietly. Avoid pauses and phrases such as “uh”, “Ah”, “um”, “like”, “you know.” Instead, be precise in their answers and avoid raising voice, asking questions.
15. Explain why you change jobs in a positive way
Most likely, you will ask: “Why do you want to leave your current company?”. Therefore, it is important to prepare a positive answer to this question, even if you hate your current job. Applicants are advised not to get personal: “Regardless of your motivation, leave any grievances at home. … Avoid talking about how lame the industry is, how horrible your boss is, how bleak the future looks”.
What if the real reason you change jobs, that you want a higher salary? A potential employer wants to know that you are interested in the job for reasons not related to payment. A good strategy is to say that your last job did not allow for further growth.
Whatever you do, don’t complain about your employer, colleagues, or responsibilities.
16. Prove that you fit the company culture
Employers simply cannot risk the reputation of employing someone who does not fit into the existing team does not share common goals with their colleagues and do not agree with the company’s mission.
During the interview ask insightful questions to determine whether you fit the culture of the company. If you feel that you meet culture, make sure that the interviewer knows this, showing enthusiasm and interest.
17. Communicate with the interviewer
Connect with your interviewer to increase your chances to be selected. Find your interviewer on LinkedIn and Google to find a common factor you can mention in the beginning of the interview. For example, perhaps you live in the same neighborhood or are interested in any sport. If necessary, mention this during the interview.
18. Show interest in the employer
Charm can work wonders in the interview. Try to ask penetrating questions not only about jobs but also about the interviewer. Asking about the trajectory of the career of the person, how long he works for the company, and what he likes best about it you can get an idea about the company and establish valuable contact — regardless of whether you got the job.
“During a job search, I contacted the recruiter, who originally could not recommend me as a candidate to its customers, since I had no experience, — said the author of the book “to Build a network of his dreams: the establishment of lasting relationships in a Hyper-Connected World”, Kelly Howie. We kept in touch, dining annually in January of each year, and within a few months she passed the news industry, from jobs to departmental budgets and salaries at firms-competitors.”
19. Say “thank you” to your interviewers
Say “thank you” to each interviewer with a smile and a strong handshake. After the interview send a separate thank-you note to each interviewer via e-mail or mail, depending on the culture of the firm.
20. Follow the solution
You have some control over the decision to hire after the interview. If after the promised response after a few days, contact the company and ask why you are not contacted. If you do not receive a response within several days, you should try again.
Yes, you can sometimes irritate a tired hiring Manager. But as long as your messages are polite and brief, most interviewers will be impressed by your perseverance, communication skills and interest to work.