How to indulge in bad food and living long
Scientists from the United States told how to live long and totally deny yourself your favorite food. According to them, this will help a special diet with a significant predominance of plant foods, you can eat foods of animal origin.
In the study agreed to take part more than 12 thousand Americans. The scientists watched them over the course of 29 years. They have carefully studied the normal diet of an adult and the work of its internal organs at a later stage of life.
Experts do not encourage people to stop using animal products. Study participants ate meat, eggs, fish, drinking milk. As a result, scientists came to the conclusion that it is possible to reduce the risk of developing serious diseases due to increase in the diet of plant foods. The consumption of meat products is simply to reduce.