How to insure a house and property from floods in the United States
Approaching U.S. hurricane Dorian has forced many Americans to think about what will happen if they have to survive catastrophic flooding, and how to pay caused by the disaster damage. Is it possible to insure against floods?
Unfortunately, homeowners insurance will not cover any loss caused by floods. According to Lynn Mcchristian, press Secretary of the Institute of information on insurance, about half a century ago, this type of coating prevents such damage. Renters insurance does not cover losses caused by floods, writes USA Today.
“This uninsured risk, she said, — floods cause such huge damage to a huge number of houses that it is capable to destroy the insurer”. Instead, the Federal government performs the role of an insurer in respect of million homes in areas of greatest risk.
What is insurance against floods?
Policies flood insurance separately from homeowners insurance and renters — backed by a National program of flood insurance and is designed to replace your property and restore homes after flooding. NFIP policies cover up to $ 250,000 for your home and up to an additional $ 100,000 for your property.
“The limits are not too high for some regions of the country, says Tom Santos, Vice President, Federal Affairs American insurance Association. — So homeowners (in these areas) should consider purchasing additional coverage from private insurers.”
Most mortgage lenders require flood insurance for homes located in areas at risk of flooding. Similarly, if your home is in this area, and you previously received Federal assistance in the event of natural disasters, it is necessary to insure against floods, to be eligible for assistance in the future.
How does it work?
There’s a 30-day waiting period only after the expiry of which the insurance will come into force. So you won’t be able to protect yourself when a hurricane is coming to your state. The policy also should be updated annually. If you know what you need coverage — plan ahead. Most insurers sell NFIP policies, so contact your insurance agent or broker. You can also get a referral agent by contacting the NFIP help center at 1-800-427-4661 phone.
The amount you will pay depends on the characteristics of the franchise and your home, including objective risks of flooding. Although the average annual premium amounts to from 600 to 700 U.S. dollars, it is valid for those who live in areas with low and medium risk levels. “If you live on the coast, it can be thousands of dollars because the risk is greater,” — said the expert.
To apply for reimbursement of flood damage, contact your service provider, landlord, as soon as weather conditions normalized. Damage to evaluate and determine what the policy should cover a particular part of it. It is important to provide an inventory and photographs of the property both before and after the flooding. Ultimately, the NFIP will cut a check for payment of losses associated with floods.
What happens if you don’t have insurance?
If flooding has caused damage to your home, but you do not have insurance against flooding, be prepared to pay for a large part of the losses themselves. Federal emergency management Agency provides small grants for disasters, which average $ 5,000 per family, which is much smaller than the average amount of insurance indemnity in the amount of 30 000 USD.
The small business administration also provides homeowners and renters a low-interest loans that can be used for repair or replacement of damaged homes and property in areas that are declared disaster areas. But in the end they must be returned.
That is why it is important that homeowners and renters have evaluated your risk and ensure adequate insurance coverage. Flood insurance is important not only for people in danger areas. Every fifth payment happens to people from areas with low to medium level of risk.