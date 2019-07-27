HOW TO INVITE INTO YOUR LIFE WHAT YOU WANT: 6 DAILY PRACTICES
One of the most important points on the way to the dream — the elimination of the unnecessary, sort of “relief” of his life. You will feel more creative, inspired and abundant; you will find that they have become more attractive for other people and for the desired situations. Here are some ways to relieve your physical, mental, and emotional burden.
- To focus more on the internal than on the external. Take care of the appearance is great, but it should not be a priority — from the beauty of little use if inside you are a mess. And the good news is that when you are doing your inner well-being, you naturally look — feel — great!
- To acquire healthy habits. Include in your day, making you feel healthy and glowing. The practice of yoga, lots of water, green juices, vitamin supplements and also kindness, inner balance, meditation, integrity are indispensable components of my day.
- To start a diary. Get rid of heavy thoughts, and life will immediately become easier. Discipline yourself to set any difficult situation, thoughts and emotions. Part of them the gravity will remain on paper.
- To get rid of the mental weight. One of the best ways to “get rid” of negative thoughts — meditation. In meditation we learn to distance ourselves from our thoughts and not identify with them.
- To forgive. Permanent hold in your life of anger, hatred and bitterness, brings these qualities into your life. The surest way to find inner peace and abundance – forgiveness. In some situations it is easier to forgive than others but whenever we do, it becomes easier always.
- To go its own way. There comes a point, when you begin to understand what is important to be yourself than trying to please everyone. (Especially because in fact it is impossible). We will always fall and make mistakes, but we are going to live your life.
Sooner or later, the race for perfection we will drain. And when we stop doing it, we won’t understand why you didn’t do this sooner.
