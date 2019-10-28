How to keep a clear face oval? Simple, fast, effective
We all want as much as possible to stay young and beautiful and make for this effort. The main problem that occurs on the way to preserve the beauty, is the loss of facial contours.
Exercises for cheek muscles
The terrain is not clear, the lower part of the face of the “slack” in it and pulls the upper part of the face. All of this together, “draws” on our face is not the most joyful picture. It should be noted that to save the oval face is not one wonderful exercise, on the problem you need to work complete.
You need to start with controlling their posture, and to control head position and facial habits.
You need to perform exercises for facial muscles to eliminate the hypotonia of facial muscles and massage techniques for the removal of a hypertonicity of the facial muscles.
One of the most “responsible” for the oval face are the large zygomatic muscle. These muscles take an active part in facial expressions and actively “cooperate” with its neighbours: the circular muscle of the eye circular muscle of the mouth. Precisely because of the zygomatic major muscle quite a long time in tension, it can spazmiruyutsya that leads to its shortening, it becomes less elastic.
Loss of elasticity of the zygomatic muscles lead to asymmetry to the formation of nasolabial folds and wrinkles in the eye area.
Thus, it is necessary to relax the zygomatic muscle:
- Fingers, we gather the crease from the corner of his mouth to the zygomatic bone, diagonally.
- The fold should be large enough, not thin.
To check whether the place we create the crease, you should try to smile while holding down the crease. If the fold under your fingers moving, then we are in the right place.
- Now carefully, with your finger prominen the crease, the emphasis trying to do with your thumbs.
- Moving from the corner of his mouth diagonally to the temple In the places where the pain stops for a few seconds, and move on.
The exercise you will need 20 — 30 seconds on each side.
After the exercise, the tension in this area goes, improves lymph flow and blood circulation.
When regularly performed, the face lifts, and diminish nasolabial folds. Become less deep wrinkles in the eye area, as well as being the puffiness.