How to know the person with whom you signed the contract long before his birth?
“I knew that you’re everything to me, I had no doubt about that. I saw you and in an instant realized that many lifetimes ago our souls were already familiar with each other”, —
Bo Taplin.
Have you ever had that meeting any person, you felt that you’ve known? And did you feel that you are so fit to each other that it can’t be just a coincidence?
It was too early to meet much easier. All these smartphone apps and Dating sites are not facilitate the Dating process, but rather complicate. While television shows and movies constantly remind us that if we don’t want to be cheated, we’d better not open your heart.
This all seems very tedious. But don’t worry. There is good news!
In fact, you have already found your other half, and it happened long before you appeared on this earth. You’ve already met that one person who must live his entire life. And no matter how many times your soul is born in human form, each of your new life will give you a meeting with him.
When you meet this man, he will give your life new meaning, it will fill the emptiness in your soul, the existence of which you never knew existed!
His every touch will fill your body with electricity and to awaken the power buried deep within you.
Get to know this man, you will be able to:
- Near him you will feel the comfort and security.
- Regardless of what you have experienced in life, this person will help you to forget all experienced pain and sorrow, replacing it with feelings of love.
- Relationship with him will make you feel that you met your best friend, and even more – you have found a family member.
- This person will bring into your life new meaning and help you grow into the best version of yourself.
- It is possible that just before you find him, you will begin to dream dreams that with amazing accuracy will predict the moment of your meeting.
- You realize how your life is full of divine grace.
- This man will make you feel more confident, stronger and more attractive.
- In addition, it will make you feel more energetic and more alive than you were before.
- When you look into his eyes, you will feel a deep connection between your souls. At this point you will understand something very important.
- You will share all his joy and all his pain.
- You will experience happiness, not only physically and emotionally but on a spiritual level.
- This man will make you feel truly special – it will give you a sense of what you want, appreciate and truly love.
- You and him will have a similar life goals.
- Physical contact with him will bear you a feeling of “butterflies in the stomach”, and you will literally be craving his next touch.
- You forget what it’s like to be alone. It would seem that you have spent with this man my whole life.
- It appears that you already in your life already tangled with him and then, finally, life brought you really.