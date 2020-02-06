How to learn a foreign language if you are already an adult
Many people think that learning foreign languages is possible only in childhood and adolescence. But as adults to learn any foreign language more than real, says “Lifehacker”.
Why is it important to learn foreign languages?
- For the development of the brain.
When you learn a foreign language your brain is actively working. The more you think in a foreign language and learn the names of the objects, the more your brain develops.
Swedish scientists conducted an experiment, whose brain will work better: scouts who want to learn different languages, or medical students who have to take in school. Scouts 3 months studied Russian, Arabic and Persian, and physicians studied in normal mode. At the end of the period it became clear that scouts cortex became significantly fatter than children in the control group. Ttak that learn foreign languages and become smarter.
- For prevention of the diseases.
With age, the brain starts to work worse, but not those who study a foreign language. When studying the brain forms new neural connections, which contributes to the normalization of cognitive abilities. It is proven that learning languages retards the development of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia for 5 years.
- To expand the horizons
Language learning entails the study of the history and lifestyle of the people who speak it. Communication with native speakers will increase your knowledge base.
- In order to become more sociable.
If you want to learn a foreign language completely, you need very much to speak it as native speakers and other practitioners. Regular conversations and new acquaintances will make you more sociable and interesting person.
- To advance on the career ladder.
Most companies works with foreigners and basically communicating with them passes in English language, knowledge of which will be a plus. But the possession of other languages, such as Chinese, Arabic, Spanish begins to be appreciated more and more. By the way, if you work in an international company, knowledge of the language will give you the opportunity to transfer to the Department of the same company in another country.
- For a comfortable travel.
Knowledge of the language is very useful in places where there is no possibility to connect to the Internet to use online translator. And local nice when talking to them in their native language.
- To increase self-esteem.
To abandon his studies and everyone can, but if you learn the language, then it is a real cause for pride. And yet the knowledge of a rare language, such as Finnish or Esperanto, will make you an interesting interlocutor and the center of attention at any party.
How to find your effective way of learning?
Someone better perceive information at the hearing, someone needs to watch a tutorial video for someone it is important to know grammar basics, and someone better trained in the process of communication.
With whom to engage?
Understand what you prefer: lessons with a tutor, lessons at language school or independent learning.
The tutoring is the most effective but also the most expensive method, well suited to beginners.
Independent learning does not require such costs and gives greater freedom. You can study when it suits you. But there are problems: if you are a beginner, you may not fully understand all the subtleties of the language and it is wrong to choose materials for learning. Secondly you can quite quickly end motivation.
The school languages are cheaper than a tutor and suit those who like to work in a team. In addition to group sessions are individual with the teacher, spikin club where you just communicate in the target language, intensives or master classes which are conducted by the native speaker. Classroom learning creates healthy competition ,which has a positive effect on motivation.
How to choose a textbook?
When you select a tutorial or training material, you should start from personal features of information perception.
If you visual and prefer images, choose books that have a lot of illustrations, see the video on YouTube, purchase a visual dictionary. If it is easier to perceive information by ear, listen to podcasts in a foreign language, watch TV shows or movies with subtitles.
How often to do?
If you are working with a tutor, he will make a schedule of classes, the school too there is a clear schedule.
If you are studying independently, the most effective are daily sessions for 15-20 minutes. You can add classes for an hour a couple times a week, during a long course, you will study new topics, and short to repeat the passed material. So the information faster will be remembered.
To engage in foreign, and using the smartphone. Try to spend your time productively.
Tips for fast learning of foreign language:
- The best way — at least briefly to move to the country whose language you are learning.
- Watch movies and TV shows.
To start with subtitles in your language, but with sufficient level of learning go to subtitles in the language that you study. So are you still going to remember the correct spelling of the words. The next level is viewing in the original. Choose some familiar movies or TV series, the plot of which you are aware. In addition to shows to watch a television program.
- Communicate with native speakers.
So you will constantly hear the correct pronunciation. While traveling do not hesitate to contact others. You can also find a pen PAL.
- Subscribe to native speakers.
If you still hesitate to begin chatting with a live alien, subscribe to his Instagram. Most of them share information about your city and country, about traditions and peculiarities of mentality. So you can better “pump” spoken language.
- 5. Change the language on the phone.
You can do the same with social networks, so you will be constantly in a foreign environment of this language and learn new words.
- Think on the language you are learning.
If you can’t communicate with the teacher or a native speaker, talk to yourself, it is very useful. Include your imagination and create dialogues in my head.
- Attend speaking clubs.
Spikin club exist in most cities and you can visit them often for free. They can be, as with language schools, and organized enthusiasts. Normally meetings are held once or twice a week, and the theme is determined in advance so that you will have the opportunity to prepare.
- Participate in marathons.
For a certain period of time, from two weeks to six months, the organisers send you the materials and assignments to study and perform. Coaches and teachers will keep track of your results, correct errors, and motivate.
Take note of at least one of the above methods and your life will change for the better.
the study языкаFacebookVkontakte
bookmark