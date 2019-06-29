How to learn English: 30 running tips
Many people spend years and still not reach the desired level. Fluent English own a few units, although the benefit of this is obvious to all, writes Marina Mogilko blog LinguaTrip.
Luckily, using the proper technique, you can speed up the learning process! I will share with you the list of the 30 councils-Lithgow, which I used when learning English. They are guaranteed to improve your language in no time.
What is the secret?
The main thing in language learning, regular practice and maximum “immersion” in the language. Think about it: after all, young children learn to communicate in their native language without a dictionary and lessons. You for effective teaching to literally surround yourself with the language.
But first…
Get rid of the prejudices
To learn English is possible only in childhood? In fact, numerous studies show that adults learn the language even simpler than the kids!
You have a bad memory? If you are just beginning to learn the language, I have good news for you: you need to learn only the 25 most commonly used words to understand 25% of the total written text! To understand the half that it would take about 100 words. You’ll be able to memorize 100 words?
You have no time? First, learning English is more important not the duration and frequency of sessions. Secondly, it is usually just an excuse: can’t you carve out half an hour a day to achieve the goal?
Practice English without even noticing it
Change language of interface of mobile phone, computer, and other devices in English. So you will learn some new words and expressions and get used to interacting with English text.
Apply to all items in the house stickers with their names. You will be surprised how much your apartment items whose names you don’t know. Glue the names on doors of rooms, appliances, furniture, cabinets and even cereal boxes.
Read and memorize the words to your favorite songs and sing along to them! On the website Genius is not only words, but also explaining the meaning of certain phrases almost all popular songs.
Expand your English vocabulary
When you are looking for the translation of unknown words, not just look in the dictionary, but and roll it into a Google image search. Very often the images will give you a much larger view of the meaning of words than a text description. Of course, this method works best for nouns describing concrete objects.
For all the new words try to learn their sound. Just type words in Google translate and click on “Listen” below the text box. Usually once is enough to hear the pronunciation of a word to remember.
Install on your smartphone application, which will every day to teach you a few words. Try easyten, Duolingo or Anki more versatile.
If you already quite understand the English text, use the English-English dictionary instead of English-Russian.
Watch the video in English
See record of English-language TV shows to YouTube. They are short and funny. Try Conan O’brien or Stephen Colbert.
Look on YouTube the recordings with interesting conferences. The speakers usually speak clearly, but living language.
Video tutorials can also be interesting. The main thing is to find enjoyable! I like English Lessons with Alex.
About movies and TV shows in English has been written many times, but not in vain! See, depending on the level of Russian or English subtitles, or entirely without them. You have already seen “Silicon Valley”?
Read in English
If your level is still low, read books for young children. They are short and written in simple language.
Read English comics, better popular of Batman, Superman, etc. They are too short, and the pictures help to understand what is happening.
Did you know that there is a Wikipedia in simple English? Articles written with simplified grammar and vocabulary. Read about the interesting objects, or start with the featured articles.
Interesting read foreign magazines or articles on their sites. My choice — The New Yorker and Vogue 😊
As for books, start with the ones that you have already read in Russian. By the way, the translation of books from Russian into English are usually written in more simple English than the original English books.
Listen to English speech
Be sure to listen to the speech of native speakers, even if you are just beginning to learn the language. It is important not so much to understand how to get used to its sound and rhythm. Don’t worry, gradually you will begin to understand spoken.
Watch or listen to the news, preferably the BBC and CNN. Newscasters speak with a standard accent (the British have the BBC and the American CNN).
Include the English language (the same news) background. Unconsciously you will get used to it and catch the frequent turnover.
Speak English
To start, find someone who can often do! We need a constant practice of communication.
Look for conversation clubs (speaking clubs) in your city. But remember: to them was the table, we have to take the initiative and not only listen to others but more to talk to!
The most effective option to remain lessons with a professional teacher and native speaker. He should have a good accent, because you will unconsciously adopt it. To avoid wasting time, choose English classes by Skype (besides, they are usually cheaper).
When there is a chance, just start talking! And no “sorry for my english”. The interviewee will appreciate your efforts and will gladly forgive you for mistakes without further requests. Apology will only add to the awkwardness in the first place you yourself.
Immerse yourself in an English speaking environment
When you plan a holiday abroad, think about an English speaking country — England, USA, Malta, Canada or Australia.
Live abroad in other people. Instead of a hotel get a room on Airbnb or Homestay.
Well, do not tire of repeating that nothing will give you such progress as language courses in a country where it is spoken! Go to English courses abroad. There you can go with any language level and at any age.