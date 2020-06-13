How to learn English via movies and: 5 effective tips
Way to learn English via movies and combines several priceless advantages. First of all, you will become acquainted not with the literary and real spoken language. In addition, the video complements it audio-visual context: a combination of intonation, gestures, facial expressions and other details on the screen involves multiple senses of the viewer, attracts his attention, improves memorization of words. About it writes “Lifehacker”.
However, I must admit that even this method requires considerable effort on the part of the student. And without the hard work to learn the language will not work.
1. Do not attempt to learn the language for the TV series and movies from scratch
Without basic knowledge of grammar and a basic stock of foreign words is unlikely to get acquainted with the language of artistic works. You simply will not be able to isolate the right design and a few words from heard speech and organize them, not knowing what rules all these elements interact with each other.
Start with structured learning materials: lessons with a professional teacher, books, courses.
They methodically step by step explain how language works and form an idea about its features. Study some textbooks or courses, attach learned with their help, rules and vocabulary exercises, and then proceed to teach the most used and useful words. Separately memorize common idioms, phrasal verbs and other constructions.
Only having a basic knowledge of the language, start to learn through TV shows and movies.
2. Choose videos that interest you and match the current level of proficiency
Approach to the choice of series and films sequentially: start with the works with a simple set of words and gradually increase the complexity. If you do not catch the meaning of most of the replicas, so this video is not for you. Looking for something simpler, and then come back to complex. The beginning well suited for children’s films and animation. When there is a desire to revisit a favorite film, then do it in English. If you already know the story, to perceive the foreign language version will be much easier.
Also, consider the pronunciation and cultural environment, as reflected in the film. If you are targeting American English, see pictures from United States, the British prefer — choose something that is captured in England. When you feel confident in one language, fill the gaps in knowledge of another.
In addition, learn the movies and that you really like. This approach will increase your motivation and involvement in the educational process and have a positive impact on results.
3. Use the subtitles correctly
Start with double subtitles. If you do not know, for one video simultaneously display two text flow in different languages. So, choosing English and your native language, you can always compare translation and original text of the remarks, when will not understand the pronunciation of the actors or hear unfamiliar words.
To use double subtitles, find any player. For example, KMPlayer, where this option is enabled in the settings. Just load a pre-text files for both languages in the TVsubtitles.net, Opensubtitles.org or any other resource. Online services like Ororo.tv also show dual subtitles and do not require to download anything.
As you progress in learning the language often try to do only English subtitles.
Translation of turn on in extreme cases when you can’t even guess the meaning by context. The only way, apart from the native language, you will be able to feel English.
At a high level, turn off all subtitles. Contact them only when absolutely necessary. This tactic will help improve the perception of speech by ear.
4. Do not be lazy to go back and disassemble the difficult moments
Rewind back and revise scenes that can’t understand the first time. Peresushivaya it to capture the subtleties of pronunciation. If it spoils the fun of watching, write down the time needing attention moments and return to them after the end of the video. Or use the function videosclick. You can also slow down your speaking too quickly, slightly adjusting the playback speed.
5. Regularly write down and repeat new phrases and words
Purposefully learn unfamiliar words, and not just passively pass through the video with subtitles or without them. Otherwise, the rate of replenishment of the vocabulary will be extremely low, even if you will look at the film a day. Write out all new words and structures heard in the movies, teach them and regularly repeat.
If you wish to minimize the interruption in the writing of words, or reading subtitles while watching teach unfamiliar vocabulary from a specific video in advance. You can quickly extract the new words from the subtitles using various services.
