How to learn English words: easy and effective techniques
The more vocabulary we know, the better understand what the characters say our favorite British and American films, what is written on the Museum labels how beneficial the deal offered by our partners from USA.
Edition Englex gathered a few recommendations that will help to effectively learn new vocabulary.
How many English words you need to know
We recommend you to check your vocabulary take the test Online English Vocabulary Size Test. It will show your approximate vocabulary, which you can compare with average results of native speakers and English learners. On average 3 000 — 4 000 the words will be enough to communicate on most topics. However, I want to warn you: do not rely solely on the test results. He can only give a rough estimate of your vocabulary.
What words to learn in English
- Basic vocabulary needed for understanding the foreign language. There are eternal themes like “the Greeting”, “Family”, “Food”, they need to know each person.
- Words that necessary for you. If you need English for work, learn common business terminology or a more narrow industry, for example for IT specialists. If you want to travel more, learn tourist phrasebooks.
- To master all the lexical sets is impossible, and pointless. Why do you need a medical theme, if you are a practitioner? Except for watching “Dr. house”. Consult with an experienced English language teacher, he will tell you what you study.
Where to get new English words
1. Favorite movies, TV shows, songs, podcasts, books
This method is good because words are remembered for you in a cheerful context. If you already watch movies in English should take the language out. Suggest to use the resource ororo.tv. He paid, but worth the money: you can watch new movies and TV shows in good quality with Russian and English subtitles. Once you meet an unfamiliar word, click on it, and it will automatically be taken to your personal dictionary of new words. The lyrics of most English songs you can find on the resource “Amalgam”. Or use the search bar in the browser: enter the name of the song and add the word lyrics.
2. Special tutorials
Books for increasing the vocabulary helps you learn new words and expressions in which they are used. Benefits are good because they are given lists of words together with examples of their use, thus word learning in context.
3. Lists or dictionaries of high-frequency words
How to understand whether it is worth to remember a new English word that you met? Perhaps it fell out of use or rarely used. You can access lists of words that are most often used by native speakers. Recommended lists from the Oxford dictionary — The Oxford 3000 American Dictionary. Is 3 000 most important words you should know any English learners. They were carefully selected by linguists and experienced teachers. To recognize these words in the Oxford dictionary is possible on the icon of a key.
Tools for learning new words
1. Word cards
This technique may seem old-fashioned, but it is still effective. All students at least once in life got a card and tried to learn new vocabulary on them. It’s convenient and affordable: no need to waste money, because you write them yourself, and the cards can be taken almost anywhere.
Before you make card, you need to choose a good dictionary that will help:
- pick up order;
- learn about typical collocations in which the word is used;
- to study the examples.
Then you should decide whether you want to make paper flashcards or electronic.
Paper card
Suggest using colored blocks (one color = one topic). Beginners can choose between the following options:
On one side of a piece of paper write the word in English, the second — in Russian. Check your knowledge: translate the word from Russian into English and Vice versa.
On one side write the word in English and glue the picture on the other — the translation into Russian.
This method is well suited to people with associative thinking. In the mind you associate a new English concept and the object that it denotes.
On one side write the word in English with the Russian context, on the other hand, the word in Russian without context.
The repetition of vocabulary attempt to translate the concept from Russian into English. And with the translation in the opposite direction will help you with the second side of the card with the Russian context.
More experienced students are advised to use English-English dictionaries, such as Macmillan Dictionary. On one side write the word in English, on the other — its definition in English language. You can still write synonyms and antonyms of the studied concepts.
To remember English words better in context. So you can write on the card not just the word but the sentence in which it is used.
E-card
If you are difficult to detach from the computer, use his affection for good: create virtual sticky notes on your desktop and a few days later you remember them well. To create electronic vocabulary cards suggest you a service Quizlet, which allows you to learn words in different ways: to choose the correct translation of these four, fill in the blanks in sentences and play word games. Here you can track your progress: what words are heavier than others, how quickly you learn new vocabulary.
Cards need to work constantly to review and revise the learnt vocabulary. Periodically change to a new card, and after 1-2 weeks again I to repeat the words.
2. Notepad-dictionary
This method is good for those who always something to lose: the card you have is unlikely to last long. You can organize the notebook as you wish. Give his version. Each page should correspond to a certain day. Top write the date of repetition of words. That the vocabulary was well established in memory, do not forget to train.
3. Mind map
You can easily learn English words with the same subject, if you draw a mind map (a mind map). This scheme clearly shows what are the words. And while you paint it, the vocabulary stored in the memory.
Mind map might look like the following:
For such schemes suggest to use the service Coggle.
4. Educational sites and apps
On the way to work in the subway or in line at the clinic use any spare moment to learn new words. Enough to do 10-20 minutes a day to feel the progress.
Useful tips how to learn English words effectively
1. Combine words on the subject
Usually well remembered groups of words related to the same topic. So try to split words into groups of 5-10 pieces and teach them. There is a so-called effect Restorff, according to which the human brain from a group of objects is better remembers the most eye-catching. Use this effect to their advantage: in a group of words with a common theme “introduce the stranger” — write a word of completely different subjects. For example, learning the words for Fruit, add one word from the topic “Transport”, this way your lessons will become more effective.
2. Use of the Association and personalization
This method is loved by many students: to learn a word, you need to come up with an Association in the Russian language. For example, you need to remember the word obstinacy (stubbornness). Break it into three syllables: ob-stin-acy, will be “stubborn as a wall and a donkey”. The word shoot (shoot) can be memorized as “the fool shoots”. You can make yourself comfortable Association, as long as they were understandable to you and easily remembered. So it will be easier to increase the vocabulary of the English language. Effective training if you are only will make a verbal Association, but also visualize it: pronouncing the word shoot, imagine firing this clown, let the image get most funny and memorable. Better still, dynamic picture with your personal presence you can imagine clown next to you shoots somebody (with a water pistol to sight out comical, not tragic). Livelier than the picture, the easier it will be to remember the word.
3. Use familiar vocabulary in speech
How to learn English words and not forget them? Are you familiar with the principle of use it or lose it? That knowledge remained in memory, you need to actively “use” them. A good practice is to make short stories using new words. It is best to remember the vocabulary contained in short funny text written about yourself or dear to the heart of things. If you go on courses or engaged with as an English teacher, try as often as possible to insert new words into the conversation: the more times you say the word, the better you remember it. Don’t forget about the spelling: try to use new words in writing.
4. Regularly test your knowledge
It is useful from time to time to undergo various tests to determine the level of vocabulary. For example, tests with pictures (good for visual learners and children) are provided in Vocabulary for learners of English. After passing this test, you will immediately see what is deposited in memory, and what topics or words need to be repeated.
5. Do your daily plan
For the average person the best way to learn 5-10 words a day. Clearly follow your plan of studying new vocabulary, to see the progress.
6. Use entertaining teaching methods
On the website engvid.com native speakers explain complex information in a simpler and entertaining way, thanks to this new material are well remembered. On the website newsinlevels.com every news adapted to different levels of English proficiency to all the difficult words explained. You can extend the vocabulary of the English language in the process of exciting activities such as crossword puzzles, play hangman, etc. Lots of entertainment presented on the page Have Fun Learning English and Vocabulary exercises.
7. Improve your memory
It is impossible to memorize anything if you don’t have a good memory. Language learning in itself is not bad trains our brain and improves memory. But you can also take other exercises for memory training.
8. Consider your type of perception of the information
Not all methods are equally good for you. Do not attempt to apply all at once. Try text, video or audio formats and select the ones which you get to quickly master new words. So you come to your copyright mix techniques.
But don’t forget to move from theory to practice. Not only read useful tips on how to memorize English words quickly and easily, but also actively use them in everyday life, then you won’t have to puzzle over how to raise their level of knowledge.