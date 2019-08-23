How to look youthful after 50?
Fitness expert from the UK Nicky Wybrow said that helps to look youthful after the age of 50 years.
Most Nicknames ‘ 52 (pictured). Expert advice was published by the Daily Mail. One of the super-funds for rejuvenation fitness expert believes the tea.
“I drink 8 cups of white or green tea daily. These drinks are rich in antioxidants that can also help to lose weight and reduce cholesterol in the body,” — said a fitness expert.
Women who want to look younger than his years in “serious” for their age, according to Nicky Wybrow, not to avoid physical exercise. Load is an essential element in the fight against aging, said the expert.
“Don’t have to have a lot of time in the gym. Enough each day that you spend about 10 minutes a light exercises, including crunches, plank, some elements of yoga” — shared his recipe of a youth expert.
In addition, to maintain the tone of Vibro recommended to drink vitamins — in particular vitamin D, supplementation with vitamins C, E and omega-3 fatty acids. According to Nicky, she saw in its appearance a positive effect of receiving such funds in 18 months.