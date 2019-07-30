How to lose fat on hands
Fatty folds on the hands look very unflattering. Fortunately, there are effective exercises that help to get rid of them.
Exercises on the biceps. Take traditional dumbbells, start doing exercises on biceps, slowly bend and straighten arms. It is very important to choose the right weight too light weights will not provide any load and, therefore, will not lead to the formation of muscle instead of fat.
Pushups. Another exercise through which you can pass in almost any conditions. It doesn’t even require special equipment.
Exercises for the triceps. These exercises can be done with any bench that you lean back with your hands, holding the body above the ground or floor. Legs are straight, you are making the rise and fall of the body, holding his hands.
The rotation of the hands. One of the easiest exercises that to achieve the effect you need to perform regularly. Rotate your hands, pulling them along the shoulders, clockwise, then counterclockwise, and at the final stage, try to alternate the rotation of each arm separately, not both at once.