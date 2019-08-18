How to lose weight and keep the weight off, said the nutritionist
Having acquired these habits, you’ll get better
Very often people wanting to lose weight are faced with a serious problem — even if you are able to lose weight to keep desirable weight is sometimes much more difficult. How to deal with it, said on his page on Instagram nutritionist Natalia Koshkina.
She has published a checklist of the necessary skills with which you will be able to keep in shape and not gain weight again.
According to experts, performing all of these items, you will receive a 100% th result:
1. Diet
2. Constant presence in the diet of all food groups
3. Diversity, sustainable use of these groups
4. Buying healthy foods
5. Planning of the diet
6. Cooking in a healthy way
7. Correct drinking regime
8. The ability to learn from failures
9. Conscious eating behavior in unusual situations (on vacation, away, business trips, etc.)
10. The ability to distinguish between hunger and appetite
11. Regulation of emotional overeating
“This is a set of basic skills, after learning you will lose weight and keep the weight for life. They are targeted nutritional support. When I work with women, I help them to master these skills so that they become part of their lives,” said the nutritionist.