How to lose weight during menopause
How to have fun and lose weight told by the doctors.
Many women worry that during menopause their body will change for the worse. The main fears are weight gain, loss of libido and dramatic aging. The doctors calm, assuring that there is a way to solve all three problems at once.
The majority is of the opinion that during menopause there are a number of restrictions on physical activity, however, gynecologists have assured that during this period comes in “second youth”. If you follow the correct diet and distribute evenly the physical load, it is possible will not only save your figure but to make it better.
Doctors consider sex to so-called “sport” as this burns calories, albeit small. During menopause, scientists say the increased production of the stress hormone cortisol. In most cases, people tend to “seize” the stress.
In order to avoid this and replace the minus to a plus, the physicians are advised to frequently have sex. This process stimulates the production of happiness hormones – endorphins. Plus the release of energy that occurs during physical contact between two people helps to speed up metabolism that can impact positively on weight loss. So, doctors have argued that sex in the menopause will help to lose weight.
Everyone is aware of the endorphin hormone also helps to slow down the aging process, which is another positive side effect of sex.