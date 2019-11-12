How to lose weight on potatoes
The potato contains large amounts of vitamins and minerals that are important for the body, said the scientists. When used correctly this vegetable stabilizes the blood sugar levels and also helps lose weight and protects against inflammation and tumors.
After eating potatoes for a long time we feel full and not reach for more, since it inhibits the growth of sugar in the blood. Most importantly, the potatoes need to boil, braise, bake, not fry, generously flavoring fat.
Thus, if we abandon the use of this vegetable in roasted, then you can get rid of extra pounds. Preference should be given boiled potatoes with vegetables, greens or eggs.
But Chinese scientists say that regular consumption of potatoes reduces the risk of developing stomach cancer.
Due to high content of potassium potatoes promotes excretion of water and salt, which helps to improve metabolism. Particularly rich in potassium are baked potatoes, preserving the maximum of useful substances.
Unlike many other products containing protein, potato has an alkalinizing effect on the body, which is very important for people suffering from acidity.