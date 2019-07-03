How to lose weight permanently: 4 effective strategies from a registered dietitian
The main thing to remember when losing weight is consistency
According to studies, the majority of people (75-95%) who lose weight through diet, after the diet can’t keep weight. In some cases it becomes more than it was before the diet. Why is this happening? There was no system? Not enough motivation? Not the same workout? Whatever the reason was, these people are not successful because ignored an important point in losing weight — constancy, noted nutritionist Natalia Koshkina.
How would certainly you didn’t follow the recommendations for nutrition and physical activity, if you don’t do it all the time, you will not see the desired result.
Now, you think to change the settings – it is not simple. But when that happens, they will remain with you for life.
Expert has put together the most effective strategies that helped her stay on track during the way.
The secrets of constancy:
Secret # 1 – a Flexible approach
If your system brings discomfort and hard for you to follow her constantly, so she’s not good for you in the long run. Who wants to feel miserable 24/7, there are products that are not love and to do what he hates? So, I’m a hot fan of flexibility. Especially when it comes to weight loss.
The most important rule of weight loss:
- Calorie deficit
- Enough protein
- Focus on whole foods (80%)
In all other respects you can be flexible and allow yourself indulgences.
As for physical activity, I choose the strategy which helps to burn fat and build muscle as efficiently as possible. For me it’s strength training and moderate cardio. But, more importantly, to do what you love, even if it is not the most effective way to burn fat.
It is better to act less efficiently with 100% constancy, the more effectively – with 50%-s ‘ constant. If you like to run, and the gym is a burden, – do a run.
Secret “2 – you must know your “Why?”
Ask 10 people why they do fitness, and I guarantee that you’ll hear:
- To lose weight
- To build muscle
- To feel better
But the root motivation is much deeper! I got you a great exercise that will help to pull out from the depths of your deep motivation.
Five Why
How it works:
Ask yourself why you want to lose weight/build muscle/feel better/… and write the answer.
Then ask yourself why you said so. And repeat so until then, until you get to the bottom. Most likely you will need at least Five “Why”
How it looks:
Why do you want to lose weight?
“I want to be healthy”
Why do you want to be healthy?
“With the healthy lifestyle I want to avoid diseases “
Why do you want to avoid diseases?
“I want to live a quality life, and as long as possible”
Why as long as possible?
“I want to see my grandchildren grow up. I want to travel the world without pain” (This is the underlying motivation for why a person to lose weight)
Once поймtшь your “Why”, you will be much easier to keep to your goal.
Secret # 3 — Patience
People always want quick and easy solutions. And therein lies the conflict: because the speed in the issue of weight loss is not needed. You don’t want to lose about 10 kg, and then dial them back… You need not only to get rid of them, but also to say goodbye to them forever.
The only way to do this is not to look for fast solutions, and to recognize that weight loss takes time…So be patient.
Because there will come a time when…
- the extent of the change will not match your efforts
- you will move,
- and your body will not change for one or more weeks.
You need to learn to look at it philosophically, to be patient and to continue to act. Remember that all your efforts bring you closer to your goals and other life, even if it’s not always noticeable. Patience is not the ability to wait and ability to act in anticipation of the result.
Secret # 4 — Reporting
Reporting – one of the most important parts of the process. The time will come when you will not strength and decrease motivation. In such moments you will know what to do, but force yourself it will become harder and harder. Here come to the aid of reporting. Accountability – the secret to permanence
In other words, are you going to do, because you have to report to someone about what you’re doing – or not doing (in nutrition or exercise). That someone could be a friend, family member, group in social networks or specialist weight loss.
And the motivation is not so important. When you know that you will be asked, are you going to do it.
How to do it:
The first way – Compete with other
For example, with friends or colleagues: Who will make more moves this week?Who can the longest not to miss a workout?
If the spirit of competition is not alien to you, it may well work. You do not have much affect on the result: how quickly it will come or when it will plateau. But you can influence their actions.
The Second way – Start with малогоl
We often promise too much, but doing too little. Trying to change everything at once, we are doomed to failure and disappointment.
When we do that (just change a lot of habits, for example, refuse from the sweet train every day, etc.), the chances that we’ll last a long time, tend to zero. The result will be much better if the unit of time, you’ll work on 1-2 little habits. Until then, until they become part of your lifestyle.
So my advice is to start small, working on 1-2 habits at a time. Actions should be so simple that they will seem almost too easy.
Instead of going on a diet, start with that:
- Add more protein and vegetables at each meal
- Eat until you feel 80% of saturation (a little less than you’re used to)
- Eliminate sugary drinks
Instead of going to the gym 6 times a week, start with:
- 10-minute charge in the morning
- Walks in the fresh air for 40-60 minutes 2-3 times a week.
- In order to move more during the day (walk the stairs, do breaks at work, etc.)
Small changes lead to big results. Small changes are good because they give an impressive result. And when there is the habit of action, and there is internal discomfort, if you’re ratting on him.