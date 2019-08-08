How to lose weight with a kiss?
A passionate and long kiss, which many people consider as a marker of successful romantic date can work wonders — say us researchers who have proven that kissing helps in reduction of stress levels, and help to fight obesity.
Intense kissing can burn significant amounts of calories — said Jaya of Linzbach, an expert in the field of intersexual relations from Los Angeles (United States). “If we kiss long and intense, you can really lose some amount of calories. Of course, you are unlikely to lose any noticeable on some kissing, and should be used as a subsidiary means”, — said the expert.
Kissing works particularly well if you combine them with other types of activity. For example — with bed pleasures. In this case, you can spend much more calories than innocent kissing.
“If you kiss three or four times a day and each time do it like it’s your last kiss, it is possible to increase the effectiveness of training in the gym to lose weight. Overall, the secret to losing weight is very simple — you need to combine different types of pleasant and useful activity, and, of course, not to forget about the normalization of the diet”, — adds Linzbach.