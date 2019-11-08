How to lower blood pressure without medication
High blood pressure can be neutralized by natural means, without resorting to medicines.
According to doctors, effective in combating hypertension is the correction of lifestyle. This will allow if not completely abandoned, you significantly reduce the amount of medication. Even 20 minutes of light exercise a day will be very beneficial for the heart, even an ordinary walk but on a regular basis.
The majority of hypertensive patients there is excessive weight, so weight loss is the best and effectively contribute to the sustainable reduction of pressure.
Another simple and effective tip is to abandon the consumption of large amounts of salt, reduce it to a minimum.
High blood pressure should stick to light food with lots of vegetables, fruits, low-fat dairy products. The diet should include beet juice (with caution), garlic and hawthorn.
Of course, before making any global decisions about your health, you need to consult with your doctor.
Hypertension is a condition in which blood vessels are constantly experiencing high blood pressure. The higher the pressure, the harder the heart to pump blood.
Most people with hypertension shows no symptoms and is therefore called the “silent killer”. Sometimes it causes symptoms such as headache, shortness of breath, dizziness, chest pain, palpitations, but it is not always the case.