How to make a CV to get through the automatic selection of the personnel
Heroes of Keanu Reeves, Arnold Schwarzenegger and candidates applying for jobs have a common enemy: the machines. Fortunately, if you are looking for work, you don’t have to defeat these robots, as in “the Matrix” or “terminator”. The machine with which you have to compete, is a robotic system of recruitment, says Grow. Understanding how these programs can be the key to how to pass them to your next interview.
How employers use robots and artificial intelligence in recruitment
Find and hire a new employee is expensive: the average cost of filling a vacancy is over $4000, according to the Society for human resource management. This prompted many companies to invest in computer systems to make the process more efficient.
“With the help of a tracking system of candidates the hiring Manager will receive a list of the qualifications, experience or skills for a particular position, will connect these data to the system and allow the algorithm to sort candidates,” says John Christiansen, head of unit at Sparks Research, the company responsible for the bi systems.
“The system will search for tags, keywords and key strengths — it’s very similar to how search engine optimization works on the Internet, Kristiansen said. — We’re going to put together the pieces and estimate summary”.
The result, he said, is used to determine how well suited a particular candidate for the position.
Christiansen says that there are more complex systems that “learn over time”. For example, the program can identify the key skills or strengths, which have a greater weight when considering candidates for the position. But they are not widely used — at least not yet.
How to make sure that your resume will win the car
The applicant may seem bleak when it needs to submit a resume in a company where the employer uses artificial intelligence to check potential candidates. But just as robotic character Schwarzenegger won the T-1000 in “terminator 2”, the candidates can cope with hired machines if you make some changes in summary and to predict what the program is searching for.
“There is no universal trick, says Hannah Morgan, a strategist job at Career Sherpa. — There are more than 200 different systems for tracking candidates, and none of them works the same as the other”.
To increase your chances, Morgan recommends 4 tips:
1. Make a resume simple for visual perception. If your resume is easy to read or even just browse, the software is not “suspicious”, so avoid weird formatting or images. Morgan recommends the use of a simple Word document, and do not download and alter fancy templates. Use simple subheadings, and bullets to organize information.
2. Add key words. Turn in a summary of important terms from the job description to make sure that the system is tracking the candidates will pay attention to them. Try using an online tool or analyzer keyword to estimate the most relevant of them. Include not only words but also phrases associated with the workflow or procedures.
3. Make sure that people can also read your resume. Special attention is paid to ensure that summary could scan software, but in the end, according to Morgan, “a man, too, will need to look at it.” Make sure that your summary reads well as a robot and a human.
4. Walk around robots if you can. Morgan says that the best chance of getting an interview use your network and find an opportunity to give a summary in the hands of decision makers.
Experts say that the hiring process has changed, and job seekers will need to keep up with the times.
“You can’t just send a summary of a General nature and expect a callback,” says Christiansen.
