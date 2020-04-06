How to make a face mask: a simple step by step instructions
In the era of coronavirus disposable medical masks are not mine, so the residents of the countries affected by the pandemic, adapted to carry reusable or made with your own hands disposable. No mask is secure does not protect against the virus by direct contact with the patient (this can only be special respirators), but will help to reduce the spread of the virus, if infected you. Here’s how to make a mask yourself.
How to sew a reusable mask
Author YouTube channel Fancy smth. talks about how to make their own mask. According to her references to the who, fabric mask can be washed and used repeatedly. The girl offers pattern patterns that you can print and build themselves. Here’s what it looks like, and here is the link to the template.
Here is how to build the pattern yourself.
Next, print and cut out the outline of the mask.
The most suitable material for the mask is neoprene because it is thick, breathable, and elastic edges do not crumble. It is sold in all fabric stores, but if you can’t find, can use tight hosiery as an alternative.
Cut the fabric into two identical parts according to the template.
Put them together and stitch to front part.
This can be done manually — walk a straight seam with a needle ago, and then smoothen the edges of the hinge seam. The seam should be on the outside, so as not to scratch the face.
The mask is ready! How to use it?
Inside you can put 3 or 4 layers of cheesecloth to filter. She tightly closes the mouth, nose, leaves no gaps. It is possible to breathe normally.
The mask should be changed every few hours and, according to the who, to which the author refers to wash after each use normal household detergent at normal temperatures.
Very convenient to sew several masks to take with you, change during the day, and at the end of the evening to wash them together.
How to sew a disposable mask
Disposable mask can be made of viscose wipes or filters and gauze.
Tear off two napkins, folded in half. Then take the cheesecloth, fold in 3-4 layers and cut to size towels.
Collect “sandwich”: a napkin, gauze, tissue paper.
Fold it like an accordion (for convenience, take the clip).
Now take the waistband. The edges of the elastic bands attach to the top and bottom of the accordion and secure with a stapler or glue what you have. Pass the stapler around the side to the accordion is not broke, fix every wrinkle.
And, by the way, define the front side: the sharp edges of the staples should be without.
Used, the mask must be immediately thrown out. You can also make multiple masks and change them during the day.
Full video on generating masks:
How to strengthen protective mask
How to make your mask more effective by increasing its fit to the face, says the author of the YouTube channel FixTheMask.
You will need one shield and three thin rubber bands.
Step 1. Twist the rubber bands together to create a chain.
Step 2. Put on your mask, stretch the nose and the chin, fix the nose clip.
Step 3. Stretch the Central ring of the chain of rubber bands to “wear” it on your face. Hold the center ring in one hand, side of the lock ring behind the ears.
Step 4. Improve the design so that it is fit snugly to the face.
Step 5. Check the effectiveness of the mask as the CDC advises. Rest one or both hands to the mask, take a deep strong breath. If you feel that the air somewhere “follows”, the mask is tight enough.
Try to ensure the absence of leakages, changing the position of the individual parts of the mask on the face — for example, tightly secure the nose clip or better pull the mask on the chin.
Full video:
bookmark