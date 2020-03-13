How to make an inexpensive disinfectant for hands
As of March 13, the U.S. has confirmed more than 700 cases of infection with coronavirus in Chinese. To prevent the spread of 2019-nCoV, the Centers for control and prevention (CDC) recommends washing hands with soap and water to kill germs and harmful bacteria, according to Grow.
If the sink’s not around, disinfectant for the hands is a good alternative, provided that in the formula the alcohol content is not less than 60%, according to a CDC statement.
These recommendations led to a shortage of disinfectant for the hands in retail and online stores. As lower supply prices are growing. A bottle of Purell weighing 12 ounces( 340 grams) which is about $4,50, was sold on Thursday, March 12, on Amazon for $50. Amazon promised to suppress price increases and punished many sellers.
According to Melissa Maker, host of the Clean My Space channel on YouTube, if you can’t purchase a disinfectant for the hands, you can do it at home.
A disinfectant takes about minutes and costs only $1.10 mark. The key ingredients are alcohol and aloe Vera gel.
“You can add a moisturizer such as almond oil to prevent dry skin, and a few drops of essential oils, e.g. eucalyptus, to the smell of alcohol was slightly less sharp,” says the Maker.
Here’s her recipe
Ingredients:
Prices are based on averages across the country.
- ¼ Cup of pure aloe Vera gel — $ 0,50
- ½ Cup alcohol — $ 0.24
- 1 tablespoon of nourishing oil with vitamin E, jojoba or sweet almond — $ 0,20
- 15 drops of essential oils such as lavender, tea tree, vanilla, thyme, rosemary, lemon, or peppermint — $ 0.15
Instruction:
Mix these ingredients in a clean bottle and adjust the amount of alcohol to obtain the desired consistency. Shake well and use as needed.
Although hand washing is more optimal, sanitizer is also effective in preventing disease, says Aubrey Gordon, associate Professor of epidemiology in the School of public health, University of Michigan. Effective even hand sanitizer, which you do yourself if you follow the recommendations.
To create a disinfectant not less effective than what is sold in the store, use extra strong isopropyl alcohol. “Stick alcohol concentration of 91% or higher,” says Gordon.
In some recipes a disinfectant instead of alcohol maybe vodka is used. Recently, the company “Vodka Tito” said on Twitter that alcohol this company does not contain enough alcohol to used to disinfect hands.
