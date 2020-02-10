How to make electronic retirement
Public service electronic services “De”, launched in Ukraine on 6 February, in addition to the electronic driver’s license and in future e-passport and to vote in the election online, would allow Ukrainians to retirement.
This service will help E-pension, which may appear in the mobile app Da, the press service of the online platform.
Back in the summer of 2019 service “E-retirement” to work on the electronic portal of the Pension Fund, in which citizens can apply for a pension online, attaching a certified electronic signature of documents, and after just getting a pension certificate at the service center.
As promised in the Ministry of digital transformation, previously in may of this year this service will appear in the app “Da”.
Retirement in the new format can be formalized or on the service portal or mobile application. You will need to fill in the online application and after notification to pick up your pension card at the service center.
According to the creators of the application, ETA service will facilitate interaction of the state register, thus, information on the seniority of the person, disability and other important data will be moved automatically.