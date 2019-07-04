How to make frying meat on the fire is less dangerous for health
Summertime is synonymous with barbecue. Experts tell how to reduce the risk to our health meat, roasted on the fire.
First of all, it must be said that frying meat on an open fire in this product are formed components that are associated with risk of development of tumors. American Institute for cancer research emphasizes that we are talking about features such as aromatic hydrocarbons and heterocyclic amines generated in meat. Although it is not proven that these compounds directly cause cancer, but they can affect the DNA in such a way that the risk of cancer increases.
In order to avoid such dangers, experts recommend that it is very good to marinate the meat. The duration of this process shall not be less than 30 minutes. Be sure to add on a skewer the vegetables soften somewhat the negative effects of grilled meat, like onions. Don’t forget about the different kinds of delicious herbs and spices with phenolic components. These components prevent the formation of carcinogenic components.
During the barbecue, try to inhale as little smoke. Blackened crust from burning meat is better cut with a knife, and not to eat. Try not to fry the meat on the fire too much, since in this case the level of harmful components increases. For receiving of coal, choose a solid rather than soft woods. Finally, as often as possible, turn the meat when roasting.