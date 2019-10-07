How to make red meat safe
Many doctors and nutritionists recommend that you avoid eating red meat to reduce the risk of various diseases. Now, however, scientists have found a way to make these products safe.
In scientific circles it is believed that the presence of N-glycolylneuraminic acid, or Neu5Gc, making pork, beef and mutton threat to us. This compound is found in most mammals, but the human body cannot synthesize it due to lack of the necessary gene.
In a large number of N-glycolylneuraminic acid found in red meat, to a lesser extent in dairy products and fish.
What is the danger of Neu5Gc? The fact that this compound can bind to human sugars and contribute to the emergence of various diseases and early death.
The researchers conducted experiments on rodents and came to the conclusion that if N-glycolylneuraminic acid to remove red meat using a special enzyme, it will be safer for us. This writes the journal Nature Microbiology.