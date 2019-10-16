How to make the brain work at any age, experts have found
The formation of new neurons in the brain occurs throughout a person’s life. But only regular efforts and work will lead to improved mental abilities.
Increasing your level of intelligence, you can become more resilient and learn to keep your emotions under control.
The first step towards improving their mental abilities should be proper nutrition. In your diet should appear the foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and fruits and vegetables. These foods will help to clean your intestines, as it is known to be involved in the production of substances that contribute to the formation of new neurons.
If you want to keep your mind clear and sharp, you will have to learn to play a musical instrument. Pick and choose what you prefer: violin, piano, guitar. Experts analyzed the impact of music on the human brain and came to the conclusion that the regular practice of musical instruments act on our brain as well as sport to our body.
Also one should not ignore active sports. Because the motion is accelerated formation of neurons responsible for memory.
Take yoga classes. These classes enhance the brain’s ability to make decisions, and have a stimulating effect on other parts of the brain.
Strengthening of fine motor skills of the hand has a great effect on our memory and the adoption of creative solutions. For such studies fit knitting, sculpting, drawing etc.