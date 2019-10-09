How to make the child star of the screen: advice from the producer of the show “Children against the stars”
Wednesday, October 9, the New channel will host the third edition of the project “Children against stars” — one of the most successful shows of the season. The shooting of the project lasted ten days, and there were also rented a large pavilion of the “Ukrtelefilm”. According to the rules of the show, with the participation of four school-age children and four stars. Each participant has any unique talent.
— Children struck me, — confessed to leading the project Sergey Prytula. — Among them are those who are already in their early years can boast the title of Europe or the world in different sports and not only. As for our celebrities, they are also not succumb to the children, many of them, I admit, opened for me new.
The heroes of the next issue will be the coach “Svajena” Irakli Makatsaria, singer Svetlana Tarabarova, humorist Alexander Pikalov and strongman Sergey konushok. Team children: eight-year-old pianist Alexander Fedorko, 11-year-old champion of Ukraine bowling Anastasiya Chelombitko, 11-year-old winner of all-Ukrainian games Ukrainian Vladislav Storchak and 12-year-old champion of Ukraine and Europe on sports dances by Alexander Martyniuk.
— Look at them and just amazed — how can one be so gifted and telegenic, says project Manager, Elena Antonova. — The feeling that they grew up in order to Shine in front of the cameras. No wonder these kids “wander” from channel to channel, program to program.
The casting Director saying that every child can become a star of the screen, it is important to follow some rules. In an exclusive interview to “FACTS” head of Department of casting Dmitry Onishchenko has shared the secrets of selection of young participants, the surprises that await them on the set and gave some advice for parents of young TV stars.
— Before combing through the Internet in search of casting, parents need to answer honestly to yourself the question: “Exactly the child wants to do the show or is this my dream?” — says Dmitry Onishchenko. — If you saw yourself on the screen in the rays of spotlights, and the child does not share your passion, no need to force him to withdraw. Do not torment neither themselves nor him. We had such parents with unfulfilled dream of fame. They brought children who are not wanted to do, was behind the camera and tried to lead the child. To such parties we always say: no.
— What criteria of selection of children in the show?
They are similar to those that apply at the auditions for the adults. Most importantly, the baby was not afraid of cameras, I could not find a contact with children and adults, able to hold a conversation — in General, experienced the pleasure pavilion, lenses and operate the camera. Really need to look for the talent of the kid, and then to develop it. But without the emotional abuse of the child. He should burn his hobby, and not to burn him.
— The children are revealed only in front of the camera or, on the contrary, it binds them?
Of course that’s all possible. Best of all, if the parents decided to make the child a star, try to look at it from the side. If he really makes an impression on all adults, communicative, he road on the screen. In fact, a potential star can be seen immediately. But there is also another case, when the house — child-quiet, and in front of the cameras revealed.
But if the parent sees in Chad, super star and others are not, it is worth considering. Maybe mom and dad are exaggerating the star status of their baby. For us, casting managers, it is important that the child was a kind on television, it was interesting to watch other people, because only then his “love” the camera.
— Many parents begin to make baby a star with the help of social networks.
— Actually this is correct. If the child was invited to audition, he needs to be in sight and hearing. And in the era of social networks make it easy. If parents would upload videos with the talents to Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, will be more likely that the child will notice. In addition, you can go to the section to visit with the child thematic forums and conferences. Through such clubs are often looking for Telegraaf. It happened with 11-year-old Archer, Maria Babak, which was invited to the shooting of “Kids against the stars.” We contacted the coach section, where he focuses on Mary, he advised her to shoot the program. Prior to that, Maria has participated in the TV show, she liked it, and the parents agreed.
— What should be ready at the same time parents and children?
They must understand that shooting is not a game, it’s a laborious process that can take more than one day. The child, of course, during filming, will you pay more attention, and we should treat it calmly. Moreover, parents will have to stay in touch with the creators of the show, answer the calls of journalists and after the shooting. If the family is willing to accept such rules, then the process will bring only positive moments.
— And in the end they get?
— Participation in the show gives the child a fantastic experience. He will become more confident, will be able to meet their favorite actors, TV presenters, singers or athletes. It turns out that for a few hours, the baby will try on the role of a small, but bright TV stars. In fact, I believe that every child is unique and has a huge amount of talent. It is only necessary to be able to consider them.
