How to make your man using your natural feminine energy
It has nothing to do with your looks, your sense of humor, level of your intelligence or your Bank account. Yes, of course, it is important to monitor themselves, to be able to laugh and to improve their level of knowledge, but the feminine is more emotional.
This is not a superficial quality. When you focus all of your energy to look a certain way or to impress a man (“Hey, look how I’m beautiful, smart, funny and cute!”), you don’t deepen the bond that you have with him.
Think about your female energy as a bag. Yes, you can go and buy fake Dolce&Gabbana, but how long she’ll last? It may even look good, and you’ll pay less for it, but this bag is hardly worth much.
When you focus on superficial things, you attract men only for a while — for as long as you serve a fake branded bag.
Feminine energy is not only to look like a woman to feel like a woman.
To have such energy, we must firmly stand on his feet, to be self-confident. And this means that no matter WHAT man does or doesn’t do, you’re not afraid to lose him and be alone.
Of course, it hurts when he walks or behaves indifferently. Of course, you want him back. But if you have a feminine energy, goddess energy, you will allow these feelings to pass through your heart and will continue to be stand firm on their feet, act responsibly and love yourself.
So instead of calling the man who suddenly went missing, “to make sure he’s not mad at you,” or write to him “just to say hi, or send him an interesting link, which he’ll love it — if your feminine goddess energy and let this impulse go.
Goddess do not achieve men who do not seek them first.
How not to respond to their impulses:
To behave contrary to his first impulse, trying to force a man to pay attention to you. To do this, you should feel confident in life and without a man.
Keep an open heart.
When you close yourself off to men emotionally, he can’t know you, but if he can’t see you, it cannot love.
Until a man recognizes you, he will love only their own idea about you. What’s the problem? Sooner or later you will disappoint him, because you are a man, not a fabulous woman. But when you show him all of myself inside him, and suddenly he begins to love you for your flaws. And then there is a real emotional connection, and you attract it to yourself.
How to open your heart:
The best way is to have personal boundaries. What do you think is totally unacceptable in a relationship? When you know it and can defend it when the man goes over the edge, you begin to trust yourself. When you trust yourself, you open up to others, because I believe that you can take care of myself, whatever man. This is the feminine energy of the goddess.
And to talk about their boundaries a man is very simple. Say: “I’m angry and don’t want to feel that my beloved man flirts with other women”. And then say nothing more. With an open heart look at him and wait for the answer. If he starts to retreat, make excuses, tell you that he is not ready for a real relationship, then say: “This is what I feel. I need to figure this out, not to act rashly”. And then do what makes you happy.
Learn to share your personal boundaries. Remember the three things that give a woman the goddess energy:
It sure
It is open
She’s strong.
Now go to the mirror and look at yourself. Feel like you are standing firmly on their feet, how to feel grounded. Then open your heart and say to yourself (as if your reflection is male):
“I know who I am, and I don’t accept anything less than the love and respect that I am willing to give you.”
What? How does it look?
You were cold-blooded? Mad? Or tried to hide the pain behind the laughter and cynical tone? Or crying in despair?
Say it again, and this time try to do it gently, gently, warmly and with love. Turn your feelings into love. Soften the tension in his face and let his eyes meet his own eyes in the reflection.
Imagine that you make your reflection more gentle, as if seducing myself loving, open, hypnotic, trusting and generous goddess energy. No gestures. Stand in one place, stay away from the mirror. Send love without movements.
See the difference? See how you attract a man, he did in fact not doing? See how much more loving and relaxed you seem? If you were a man, no matter what version of your sentence would have forced you to apologize and correct their mistake? What version would inspire you to love?