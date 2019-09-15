How to open a company and attract investors: a step by step guide
The topic of the U.S. business and investment interests many and, at first glance, it seems a very difficult task — incorporation, lawyers, all the cases. The Creator of the short video service Coub, Anton Gladkoborodov, have tried to explain on fingers, what and how to do it.
In the early stages of investing, everything is so simplified and regulated that it does not need lawyers and complex negotiations. Everything is automated — there are plenty of online services for almost everything.
Where to register a company
If you plan to work outside of Russia and to attract in the future the money from American investors, the company need to be registered in the United States.
American investors will not invest in companies incorporated in other countries. First of all, because they don’t want to understand the laws of other countries. Russian investors will not invest in companies registered in Russia (except for government funds where the money is not worth taking).
How to register a company
There are several services that allow you to register a company in USA. But I would choose the Atlas Stripe. Two weeks and $500 and will be the company with Silicon Valley Bank. Fill anketku on the website and get ready company. Second good option — Clerky. There are a few other services if you are not satisfied with something in these.
What about the legal part
It is not necessary to invent anything in the legal structure of the company. Do standard terms and conditions. Have all a million times thought out and well protects the founders even from each other.
Michael Sibel (Director General Y Сombinator) says about it: “Once again — go with Clerky or Stripe Atlas and they will set you down the correct path here. This stuff is very cookie cutter and doesn’t require any innovation.” (Use the services Clerky or Stripe Atlas — they’ll set it up. It does not need any innovation).
Where to raise funds
I will say commonplace to attract need in the Valley. In Russia a lot of good investors, but bad. Bad is “unusual conditions” (investor rights) and “bad conditions” (a little money for a big share) and the first worse than the second. I mentioned above that we should not take money from public funds, because it will be “unusual conditions”. There’s lots of other cons, but this is basic. About the Russian investors can generally write a separate post.
So, you are in the Valley to communicate with good investors and even if they do not rise for some reason, the round, although will have to distinguish the bad from the good investors in Russia. In the valley of more funds and money that is likely to raise more money.
How to find investors
Best place — Crunchbase. He was paid, but the free version is enough. Angellist — much worse, little information, and more aimed not at funds, and individual investors.
NFX has launched Signal is the most convenient tool: we’ll see who can give the Intro (look at your Gmail), what is the minimum, maximum, and comfortable investment for the investor (which is very important). They immediately see who the person is invested. The downside is that it is not so long ago and is gaining momentum.
First, find the funds, which invested in projects like yours. If you think that you are unique and there are no projects similar to yours, the more likely you idiot. Of course, you have competitors. Investors will “put” you in your mind on a certain shelf and you have to explain to them what. If you need shelves in their head does not exist, they will not be in you to invest.
Now decide how much you want to attract. This is the seed round, so you need to aim in the amount of $300 thousand to $1.5 million Maximum — is $3.5 to$4 million. anything above will be regarded as round, And everything is different. Accordingly, it is not necessary to your sheet to add those investing large sums in the later rounds. Are you interested in funds that invest up to $2 million, but the best $100—$250 thousand.
And the third location. We need to watch what they have in the city.
Write all in the plate with the priorities. For this you will to kill a week.
Intro
- You have a list of investors. Now you have to spend time on each of them. Go to their website, carefully read their concept, then read about everyone in the team (we are only interested in partners). You must understand who you’re, what kind of people, they look at investments and projects. Are you looking for a partner in the company, it’s important. Well, you can’t come to the Fund from the street, not knowing who they are. This is how to get a job in a company, not knowing what she was doing.
- Once you find the right person that suits you, go to LinkedIn.
- LinkedIn is the main tool in the search for investors. All investors use. If the investor is not there, then hammer on him.
- Find the right person and see who of your friends should be able to introduce him to you (by mail, of course, writing on LinkedIn is meaningless). And here is the key point. You must have a lot of good friends in LinkedIn, and entrepreneurs.
- You have to understand that investors do not give Intro to other investors raises the question of why they are in you do not invest. But if the investor invest in you, then the Intro it is easy to give. Meaningless top managers of companies, they are poorly connected with the world of investors.
- So the first thing you need to build a large circle of contacts among entrepreneurs. This is the main reason why accelerators are so useful. Come to the city and try to meet with everyone you can, ask them to introduce you to others with whom you should meet and ask to present the following.
- Just one or two meet — and the circle will expand exponentially. After two-four weeks you will be able to reach any person in the Valley (in other cities, that works too, but in the Valley is the main force; no investment, no institutions, namely the huge number of entrepreneurs who are sincerely ready to help you). And most importantly — fuck meetups, only personal meeting.
- Now on LinkedIn is every you need a human there is a connection. Ask him to introduce you, write a paragraph of text about your project to make it easier for him and Hooray, you can make an appointment.
- Without an Intro, your chances are close to zero. Investors believe (rightly) that if you can’t find the Intro, it is not clear how the company you will further drag.
But I will say that in cold to write, too, makes sense (mailing address all people most often have on the Fund’s website), if you merge, that’s fine. You will find the Intro to the same person, and he of you will remember. Through every good investor goes to 300 projects per month, and if you didn’t meet them, they don’t remember that.
I have had cases when in the cold I was drained, and then the Intro to the same person turned into a good meeting. Would like to say that most of the most top remember everything and everyone, and they all recorded, but these I know of only two funds.
In what form to raise money
Valley made a major innovation in the field of early investment, inventing SAFE. Stands for Simple agreement for future equity (simple agreement for future shares) and literally it means.
This paper, in which you agree to release the shares to the investor in the next round. With the following conditions:
At a discount to the assessment in the round. In this case it is not necessary to evaluate the company and to bargain, just the investor will receive a discount on the price. For example, you give him a 20% discount (this is a big discount), the round And the valuation of the company becomes $20 million, and investors are issued shares at a valuation of $16 million.
Or (which is often), you agree to the cap. That is, the maximum value of the company upon conversion of the SAFE in action. For example, you have agreed to a cap of $10 million If the next round you attract money below this rating, the investor gets shares at a low valuation, and if more, then the investor gets a valuation of $10 million for the Investor there is no risk — if you have not guessed with the cost, you will converted in stock at a lower cost, if the cost is equal to the cap, I guess, if higher, then it is income. The founders also risk nothing.
Sometimes an investor asks for a discount and a cap in the ass of such investors.
SAFE greatly simplifies the negotiations. Have to agree on two things: the amount (this tells the investor how much are you willing to invest) and the cap (that you propose). All!
Not to do a convertible note, do not make price round (round equity). Convertible note is a lot different, and we must involve lawyers, so as not to get then on hemorrhoids. If your convertible note investor wants, then educate him about SAFE. In essence, SAFE is a convertible note without the debt:
A convertible note is debt, while a SAFE is a convertible security that is not debt. As a result, a convertible note includes an interest rate and maturity rate, while a SAFE does not.
(Convertible note is debt, and SAFE — convertible security that is not debt. The result of the convertible note includes an interest rate and rate of repayment, and SAFE — no).
In the case of equity (i.e. buy shares at a certain rating), you also find yourself in legal hemorrhoids and time.
What share is given
It is important to understand that in the seed round we give about 10-15% of the company, or in rare cases more (like 20%). All who ask, 30-50-70% are crooks. While attracted at least $300 million, but rather $800 thousand – $1.2 million for this share.
Why do investors take so little: if they own more than 50% of the company, then they have to manage it. They don’t want to run the company, they want to earn income on investments, to run the company is another business and other skills. It is necessary that the founders were motivated. Even minority shareholders (those who own a small stake in the company) better protects the court (in America). In the end, if investor is a majority shareholder (owning more than 50% of the company), it is not the investor.
Investors can write off bad investments and deduct them from taxes (in America) that gives them more latitude for investment.
What is the rating to attract
Ironically, most investors don’t know how to value the company. Even if you are interesting to the investor, he will say that the wait Lida (the investor who will lead the round, that is going to invest a large amount and will make the assessment). But in the case of SAFE Lida can not wait, and the investor does not need to be assessed. You just have to say that you raise through a SAFE and Lida is not necessary to wait, will agree on the cap and all.
If you have now a couple of investors who are waiting for Lida, feel free to call them, negotiate on SAFE, and the money will be in your account tomorrow.
What is the cap called? In General this follows from the previous point: if we need to raise $500 thousand, that is 10% of $5 million So-called cap at least $3-4 million (of course, depends on the stage). At $5-6 million should be relatively easy to raise, with $8 million harder $10-15 million difficult, but realistic. It is necessary to lift the smaller pieces, that is $25 thousand — it is a normal amount, but more convenient $100-$250 thousand.
I see no problem to assign a different cap at different stages of the ascent of money. You can raise as many on the amount and how much time. So in a year you can continue to raise the round. Raised $100 thousand — already live, and further more distribute.
Or if you raised $1 million seed round, and after some time you need money, and to open the round And for you too early, you can still raise a little SAFE. This is a very important plus, which gives you free hands, unlike equity.
How to make
For SAFE does not need lawyers, all ready to go. Go to Clerky, enter into standard documents of conditions that have been negotiated (cap and discount), send via Clerky investors, they sign — and tomorrow you have the money in the account. Just like that.
What to do if you are refused
You did the Intro, did you send the pitch deck and immediately agreed to a meeting. At the end of the meeting, be sure to ask, what are the next steps. Good investors respond in the next day or within a week (usually once a week a meeting of the partners). While waiting for a response, add everyone who was at the meeting, in LinkedIn, they still will be necessary.
You got the answer and there are some encouraging words — and you feel that the Fund has already agreed, but in fact if it does not say that agree to invest, it is a failure. Again, if you said something other than “Yes” is a failure.
If investors request a business plan, financial statements and other papers, most likely, they will not be in you to invest. Generally, if the investor is going to consider all this to give you $100 thousand, then it is at least strange. To send, of course not, but in fact it is a failure, the probability of a positive outcome is minimal.
You set up a meeting of associate, not a partner, that’s bad. Think of it as a reduction in the conversion of 50% in a positive outcome, but it can still be positive. If associate suggested for you to contact, not Dating, it is 90% failure. Later, practice pitkit with some unusual side, but don’t count on anything.
If you went around 80 and no one will invest is the problem. Your task — to pass at least 50, better 100 investors. Of them at least 5% of the invest in you (if you don’t Jack up the price and how you normal people). Recently spoke with a friend who raised a little more than $2 million from 22 investors. All 22 had at least pass!
Once you have gone through all, you have a huge number of contacts. You can write about your successes with the product, trecchina and other achievements of the company. This may encourage them to still invest in you in the future. Feel free to do so. Feel free to ask them Intro’s portfolio companies. If you remember.
Yay! You raised the money
Good to see you and gave you $100 thousand. Send via Clerky on the signature SAFE and wait for the money. Sometimes from meeting to money in the account it takes 3 to 5 hours. Then go and add all in service of the maintenance of cap table — for example, in the captable.io.
Investors so much that you can’t help but raise a round is only a matter of time. It is so simple that even if you are afraid of paperwork, then you almost have nothing to do. Don’t need lawyers and other complications. It is not necessary to invent anything, everything is already known and standardized.