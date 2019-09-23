How to overcome the autumn Blues, expert advice
Many people are smiling at any time of the year. And there are those who with the onset of autumn is losing the sense of joy, everything goes dark, causes apathy and lack of energy. Often, the condition will end with the development of depression. How to overcome the onset of the “dull time”, their advice are divided psychologists.
1. It is necessary to normalize the sleep
Only well-rested person is not plagued by headaches and bad mood. To go to bed before midnight. It was during this period in the body aktiviziruyutsya processes that contribute to the recovery of the body. Do not forget to ventilate the room before going to sleep, create a quiet and clean lighting.
2. Rethink your diet
In the cold season the body needs more energy. Your diet should contain enough vitamins and minerals. Well help cope with the autumn Blues foods rich in vitamins “D” and “E”, as well as foods containing omega-3 acids. To do this, include in your diet oily fish, nuts, meat and eggs.
3. Active sports
Nothing stimulates endorphin (hormone of joy), as sports. But a good mood, the result of training, you will be able to improve your appearance. In the absence of opportunities to engage in the gym — run, perform a walk in the Park, etc.
4. Hobby
An occupation that would bring not only the result but also fun — that’s the problem the autumn depression. Embroider cross-stitch, knit, play cards and much more. So you take yourself and you will not have time for the Blues.
5. Not sit at home
To sit and wait when will disappear despondency — not the best option. It’s time to get out of the house. Visit old friends, go to cinema, pay a visit to the shops, join a fitness club, visit dancing. Not to withdraw into themselves.
Learn to enjoy the little things, forgetting about the grievances and injustice. Don’t forget to praise yourself.