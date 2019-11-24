HOW TO OVERLOAD THE THYROID GLAND WITH CORIANDER SEEDS IN JUST 8 DAYS
Easy and simple!
Are you tired of problems with the thyroid gland? We offer a natural solution which will remove all your problems. Before we get to that, do you know the importance of your thyroid?
This gland is extremely important for our body
She is involved in many metabolic processes in the body. It produces hormones such as triiodothyronine and thyroxine, which help regulate the metabolism and growth of the organism.
With the imbalance of hormone production in the body, the person will have problems of the thyroid gland.
Causes of imbalance of the thyroid gland:
- A vitamin B12 deficiency.
- Excess iodine intake or excess intake of synthetic thyroid hormone.
- Cancer of the thyroid gland.
- Congestion of the thyroid gland (causes secretion of thyroid hormones violate the chemical balance of the body).
- Inflammation of the gland (causes the thyroid gland releases excess hormones).
Now let’s move on to symptoms.
Two types of imbalance of the thyroid gland:
Hypothyroidism:
Typically, hypothyroidism affects women more than men. occurs as a result of insufficient work of the glands responsible for thyroid function.
Hyperthyroidism:
Hyperthyroidism occurs when the blood has an oversupply of thyroid hormone. Thyroid just becomes overactive and starts to produce more hormones that cause hyperthyroidism.
We have a natural home remedy that will help you cope with your problem in just 8 days. Let’s learn more!
Coriander seeds for thyroid
Water from coriander seeds, is certainly one of the most effective natural remedies that help you cope with symptoms for 8 days. Coriander seeds contain minerals, which can fight infection, which can grow in the body. This tool is totally safe to use, even for pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers.
How to prepare:
Necessary ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons of coriander seeds
- drinking water
- 2 tablespoons honey
Preparation:
Add coriander seeds to the boiling water and cover it. Simmer for 15-20 minutes. Remove from heat and remove the seeds. Transfer the water from the coriander in a glass and add honey to taste.
To get rid of the problems of the thyroid gland, drink this water every morning, at least for one week, before Breakfast.
As we have said, it means it is natural and safe to use. It effectively cope with the symptoms of the thyroid gland. To get the best results, don’t forget to include exercise in daily life!