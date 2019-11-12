How to pack the Luggage and carry-on Luggage: tips professionals
The choice of what to take on a journey can be one of the most time-consuming and not always accurate process. Nobody wants to reach the destination and discover that you forgot something, or Vice versa, took a completely unnecessary things.
The flight crew Emirates flight revealed the secrets that you need to take with you always and what you can leave at home. This writes The Sun.
Crew members of Emirates flight first pilot of the Boeing 777 Neil Maybury and the flight attendant Kara Eastman shared his secrets about what to take and how to pack.
Three things that should always be in hand Luggage
Kara always carry a lip balm, a face mask and moisturizer. She claims that it helps to look fresh, even if you are long in a confined space.
“It keeps my skin hydrated even in a pressurized aircraft,” says Kara.
Pilot Neil on the contrary is more worried about his comfort, he would always take iPad, noise cancelling headphones and comfortable clothes to change.
“I always check if I have an iPad, some headphones and something comfortable for me,” says Neil.
What are the Essentials you need to bring
Stewardess Eastman always takes a book to have something to do in your free time. In addition, refreshing tonic for the face to look fresh, and a bottle of water to maintain her balance in the body.
The pilot advised to bring a change of clothes during long stops or waiting ear plugs to get rid of the noise and sleep well. Also need chargers for all devices to always be connected. A bottle of water for moisture balance will also be worthwhile.
How to pack the Luggage and hand Luggage is within the permitted weight?
Kara says that working as a flight attendant, she learned how to professionally pack your belongings.
“Working as part of cabin crew with Emirates, I learned what items are absolutely necessary, and were able to improve your packing skills,” says Kara.
She’s always watching the weather forecast in the place where you are going to fly. To know what temperature is necessary to prepare for, pay attention to the time of landing.
Neil says that he likes to travel light.
“Pack clothes that can be used in different ways- relieve some, if it’s hot, or wear something else, if it’s cold. In addition, worldwide there are many stores where you can always have to buy the necessary things,” he said.
Little Luggage also facilitates the process of passing control.
Is there something that people take with them not having a need for it?
The flight attendant believes that a completely unnecessary thing is the food. To take a supply of food by buying it at the airport, there is no need. Because on Board there are good snacks.
The first pilot Neil include tourist brochures and books to unnecessary things, they only take up space in the Luggage.
He believes that in the age of technology, you can take a single gadget and to upload books, maps, and guidebooks, and the places it will take significantly less. In addition, most travelers and so are carrying laptops and other gadgets, so no need to pack books and magazines.
What else is wrong with the Luggage make passengers?
People do not know how to distribute your Luggage. You need to plan your hand Luggage, and then you’ll be sure that everything you need at your fingertips. Be sure to take your own toiletries, something interesting to entertain yourself during the flight, and items that you will need upon landing.
“Always watch your Luggage and plan what you may need in the plane, you can even put things in the order in which to use them, said Neil. — Very inconvenient to pull out of his bag affiliates, which is at the very bottom”.
Tell life hacks to share with the passengers
The flight attendant advises Kara to always bring clothes for informal situation. For business meetings you will need a suit to wrinkle. it must be transported in a separate bag or pouch. Jeans and tee facilitate travel and travel in General. According to Kara, manual compact iron will also become an indispensable thing in the Luggage.
“Also, take a bag, which can be increased to in the case of unplanned purchases, they can be easily put in the Luggage,” advises the pilot.
How to protect the things in your Luggage from damage?
Hard bag is a very good solution if you need to protect your Luggage, but it is quite bulky and heavy, especially while traveling with children.
“I always travel with a hard suitcase. But if I need to transport something fragile, I wrap it in clothes so it’s not damaged,” shared Neal.