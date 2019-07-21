How to Park in America: life hacks and helpful tips
To Park the new to America so as not to spend the entire budget, without experience is difficult, especially in the most attractive tourist areas. But for a small educational program can use the existing Parking infrastructure and successfully budget and to Park almost everywhere.
In Los Angeles, for example, which conducts the educational program portal californiatrip, as almost all of America, there are 2 kinds of Parking lots – street along the sidewalk or on a dedicated Parking lot.
Street Parking
To Park on the street depending on the color of the border. Official rules color differentiation States in Los Angeles can be found here.
To Park on the street just near the curb, not painted with any color.
- A red curb means that stopping and Parking is prohibited.
- Blue – Parking is permitted only for disabled people with the appropriate sign on the car.
- White allowed short stops for loading/unloading passengers.
- Yellow – allow loading/unloading for commercial vehicles.
- Green – Parking is allowed, but in a very short time shown on nearby sign, usually 15-30 minutes.
Parking is also prohibited within 5 metres on either side of the fire hydrant even if the curb is unpainted.
You can Park next to the unpainted curb. But when and at what time, tell installed next to the signs.
Parking signs
If signs are seen in both sides on your side of the road to the nearest intersection, you can safely leave your car for 72 hours. In fact, you can longer, such streets no one checks. Is that some kind of vigilant old woman complains that her front Windows for two weeks is kind of filthy unwashed car unpleasant color and spoils her Feng Shui.
If the signs are visible, then they have all written – when you can Park, how much, when you can’t. They should be read carefully, as they can be quite confusing, even for locals. It looks like it is made specifically for the purpose of replenishment of the city Treasury at the expense of the fines.
Decoding and understanding these signs is like the test logic, so that people versed in programming, are more likely to avoid the penalty.
How to read Parking signs? Read sign need top-down. Here are some examples of Parking signs:
2 HOUR PARKING
10AM – 6PM
Except Sat & Sun
- This sign allows 2-hour Parking (2 HOUR PARKING) in the period from 10:00 to 18:00 (10AM – 6PM). At other times there are no restrictions, that is, between 18:00 and before 10:00 can Park without time limit. The sign is not valid on Saturday and Sunday (Except Sat & Sun), so in the weekends you can Park without restrictions.
2 HOUR PARKING
10AM – 6PM
Except Sat & Sun
NO PARKING
8 – 10AM Mon
Street cleaning
- This sign allows 2-hour Parking (2 HOUR PARKING) in the period from 10:00 to 18:00 (10AM – 6PM) on weekdays and anytime on weekends (Except Sat & Sun). No Parking (NO PARKING) from 8:00 to 10:00 (8 – 10AM) on Mondays (Mon) – clean the street garbage trucks (Street cleaning).
Often the signs are arrows – they mean that the mark is valid from the place of its installation in the direction of the arrow. The opposite is not valid. If no arrows, then the sign is valid in both directions to the nearest intersection. The signs are only on the other side of the street on which they are installed.
In addition to permanent signs, there are also temporary (TEMPORARY), which prohibit Parking or stopping on certain days of the week and time periods. They are often installed for carrying out different events – for example, the filming of another blockbuster. In Los Angeles it happens often enough.
Temporary signs are often hung under constant. If there is a conflict between the permanent and temporary sign, the restrictions of the temporary sign.
If the sign says TOW-AWAY, for a violation you will not only prescribe a penalty (minimum $63), but also can evacuate the car (at least $300, often $500-600).
In most cases, on-street Parking is permitted parallel to the street, but in some places the Parking spaces on the street marked perpendicular to or at an angle to the curb. In these places the signs can be written IN ONLY HEAD – in this case, it is necessary to Park so the front of the car was facing the sidewalk. If I Park backwards, you get a fine.
If the sign says NO PARKING, then stop for loading/unloading is allowed, and you can stay for 5-10 minutes, as long as the car was anybody. If it says NO STOPPING, it is better not to risk it.
PERMIT ONLY means that Parking is allowed only for local residents, with a special sticker or sign.
If you still have problems with understanding characters, you should focus on aboriginal – if the street parked cars, then you can, and if one side of the street is suspiciously empty, but the opposite is jammed with cars, you should not tempt fate.
Official information about Parking signs in Los Angeles can be read at the link.
How to pay for street Parking
Now that you understand where and how to Park a car, it is necessary to find out whether you need to pay for it, and how much.
If next to Parking space no Parking meters, you are lucky and no need to pay. But there are places in Los Angeles every year there is less and less.
If the front Parking space is the machine, but at this time there is no limit on duration of Parking, then no need to pay. For example, if you at 21:00 parked at the sign 2 HOUR PARKING 10AM – 6PM, then no need to pay, because after 18:00 restrictions on Parking there. If you arrived at 14:00, you can pay up to 2 hours through the machine.
All machines accept payment in coins. Payment bills are not accepted. Different machines accept different coins — almost all take 25 cents and 1 dollar, much less taking 5 and 10 cents, and none of them accept coins of 1 cent. On each machine is written which coins it accepts.
There are very few machines that only accept coins – mostly in industrial zones and blind alleys on the outskirts. In all popular tourist places you can pay by card, but for complete peace of mind is worth to keep in the car 1-2 dollar coins for 25 cents.
When the coin machine shows paid time. Want to extend it – add coins. In the payment card it is necessary first to choose the Parking time by pressing + / — and then to have to pay.
In most cases, each Parking space has its own machine. After payment it lights up green lamp, it can be seen from the street. When this period expires, the light starts blinking red. This attracts the attention of inspectors issuing fines – they do not need to stop at each machine, from the road go see the machines with the expired time.
Sometimes there is no machines in each Parking lot and there is one Central machine. If Parking space has its own number written on the sidewalk in front or on the curb, you will need to choose on the machine prior to the payment. The payment procedure is then the same as in conventional machines. If the machine asked for the seat number, after the payment, he will remember him and continue to do nothing. If the number was not requested, then the machine most likely will print a paper receipt. You have to put it under the windshield inside the car so that it was visible outside paid time.
The cost of Parking on the street depends on the place from 50 cents an hour in residential areas to 6 dollars an hour in popular locations.
The Parking fines in Los Angeles
- The elapsed time on a Parking meter — $63
- Parking on the street during cleaning — $73
- Parking at night in the area reserved only for residents with Parking permits — $68
- Parking in a prohibited area where there are tube — $163
- Parking on bridge or in tunnel — $68
- Parking in a dedicated lane for buses — $293
- Parking in a dedicated handicapped spot — $363
If your vehicle has been towed, you will have to pay a fine plus a minimum of $300 for the evacuation. If you can not take the car on the same day, every day at shtaf-the site will cost about $100.
The size of Parking fines varies from year to year, mostly upwards. These numbers are relevant for December 2016 – and only within the administrative boundaries of the city of Los Angeles. Fines for improper Parking in some municipalities such as Beverly hills, Santa Monica, Pasadena, may vary.
Parking on a dedicated Parking lot
In addition to Parking on the street, there are lots of dedicated Parking lots and garages where you can Park the car.
They can be both paid and free. These Parking either private or owned by the city.
Some city Parking free at certain times. For example, in Beverly hills there are several underground garages in the center, where you can Park 2 hours free at a certain time. Information about these locations can be viewed here.
In many shopping centers the first hour or two of Parking in the garage are free or $ 1-2. Often, in order to get those free hours, you need to get VALIDATION. To do this, go to the shops in the complex and ask you to make the most of validas. You’re asked for Parking receipt, or indicate on the machine where you want to insert.
To pay for Parking in city garages and Parking lots in shopping malls have at checkout. When you exit the garage of a shopping Mall usually are machines. It is better to pay through them, so they give an additional 15 free minutes to walk to the car and leave the garage. These machines accept cards and cash. You can pay directly from the machine at the exit barrier, but the machine only accepts cards.
Parking at supermarkets
Parking at supermarkets is free and a lot of them everywhere. But almost everywhere are hanging signs FOR CUSTOMERS PARKING ONLY (Parking only for customers). On many cameras, and if you drop the car and go sightseeing, return you can expect a surprise – evacuated the car and a bill from $300 and up. Evacuating is not always, rather it is the exception, but not worth the risk.
Parking in basement garages office buildings
There is Parking in the basement garages of office buildings, mainly in downtown and business districts. They are the most expensive – can be up to 15-20 dollars per hour. When entering a quote is always provided, but often confusing. For example, in foot-high letters is written $5, and the bottom little “15 minutes”. If you accidentally drove into the garage, immediately turn around to the exit – tell me that you made a mistake, and probably you will release for free.
Parking near clubs and restaurants
And lastly, there’s VALET Parking as a rule in restaurants and clubs. You drive up, the valley opens doors for you and the passengers helps to get and give a receipt. You leave the keys in the car and leaving with her. When you return, give the receipt Valey, and you bring the car. Is this Parking lot from 5 to 40 dollars, depending on the space, plus a 1 to 5 dollar tip that “valeu”who brings a car. Payment, often in cash.
The cost of Parking in different areas and at different times can be viewed here and here.
Interesting statistics – in the County of Los Angeles, including the city and numerous suburbs in 2010 there were over 18 million Parking spaces: 5.5 on the streets in residential areas, 3.6 in the streets in the business districts, and 9.6 in private and municipal Parking lots.
Private Parking on the street
Private Parking in open areas that are not outlets, are often located in places of high interest. In front of them you can see the touts, especially before some events- concerts, sports matches, etc.
On these Parking lots usually have one or more employees. With them sometimes you can bargain. Must pay more often with cash.
Don’t be surprised if you are asked to leave the car keys – it can rearrange to score Parking to the eyeballs.