How to predict a hurricane and to carry out the desire: the most interesting superstitions in various States
Every nation has its own superstitions. They usually take the form of omens of fortune and misfortune, or are deemed to affect the upcoming events. Edition of USA Today has collected the most interesting superstitions in the States.
The study was conducted based on materials from academic journals, books on folklore, digital libraries and information sources.
CA. Many superstitions date back centuries. This, however, is recent. In California, if you make a wish when two Volkswagen Beetles crossing the intersection, your wish can come true.
FL. Given the location and climate of Florida, it is not surprising that there are prejudices about hurricanes. When a cow keeps her tail in an upright position is a sign that a hurricane is coming.
Illinois. “Curse of the Billy goat” was imposed on Chicago Cubs Billy Sansom after they forbade him to bring a goat into Wrigley field during the World series in 1945. Sianis vowed that the Chicago Cubs will never win the World Series, if the goat is not allowed. The curse held until 2016, while Chicago Cubs finally won the World Series.
New Jersey. According to some Italians from new Jersey, if you eat lentil soup in the New year’s eve, it will bring good luck in the coming year.
New York. If a person wants to sell his house in new York, he ought to bury a statue of St. Joseph in his backyard. This is because he is the patron Saint of real estate. Sellers need to pray to St. Joseph until the house is sold, then dig up the statue and bring it to your new home.
Oregon. If you left your house in Oregon and for some reason had to return, it is considered a failure. To negate this trouble you enough to sit on the bed for a few minutes.
PA. Some of the Pennsylvania Dutch believe that if you sweep the house, when the moon is hidden behind clouds, you won’t have moths or spiders.