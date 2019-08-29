How to prepare for the hurricane, without wasting too much money
Residents of South Florida learned to take seriously the hurricanes. It is only the Floridians to relax, there came another storm and recalls the importance of preparation for natural disaster. Hurricane Irma in 2017 were the latest reminder.
Take seriously the preparation for the hurricane, but not worth buying a lot of things that you are going to use. In Miami-Dade, you can download an interactive guide to hurricane information, evacuation, preparation and recovery after a hurricane.
The most likely consequence of a hurricane can be the failure of power supply. That is why preparation includes ensuring that you have enough stuff to last you more than a few days. This includes food, petrol and cash. In the decades after hurricane “Andrew” in 1992, Publix, added generators at many of its stores, also added generators at many gas stations.
When buying food think about that does not require refrigeration — bottled water, peanut butter, granola bars, canned beans, beef jerky, canned tuna etc. At the end of the hurricane season you can eat your stock and then buy the new products in the next season.
The key to smart preparation for hurricanes is to be prepared without spending too much money. Hint: you can avoid the queues in the shops, if buying online, but make sure that your goods will be delivered on time. The storm may also delay the delivery.
Here are 10 things you need to do to prepare for the hurricane.
- Protect your home
If you don’t have impact resistant Windows whether you have blinds and do you know how to install them? You have a few days before the storm to make sure that you have all the supplies and what do you can install the shutters on the Windows. If you need help — look for her now.
- Plan for your Pets
You should have crates, food, water and any medications that accept your Pets. In the area there are shelters for the animals, but you must reserve a seat in advance. Think about the needs of your Pets.
- Make a list of existing drugs
Make sure you have all medicines which you will need for the next few weeks. If you wait until the last, may find that the pharmacy is closed or your doctor is unavailable. If your medications require refrigeration, or you have devices that require electricity, make plans for them now.
- Fill your gas tank
Make sure you set up the machine before driving. If you have a gas generator, you will also need gas for this.
- Get cash
ATMs may not work and banks may be closed immediately after the storm. Credit card processing does not work if there is no electricity. Make sure that you have enough money to buy food, water and other necessities. You can also need cash to pay for help to remove debris and tree limbs after a storm.
- Buy batteries, flashlights and lanterns
The new led lights emit a lot of light. Make sure you have a suitable battery for these devices, and they still work. You may need batteries for lanterns, flashlights, portable radios, portable TV’s, fans and other devices.
- Buy food and water, but do not go crazy
Don’t buy food you wouldn’t eat if there wasn’t a storm, because it can be wasted. Fruit, cheese, crackers, peanut butter, canned tuna and salmon — buy stable products that are like your family. If you have a grill, make sure you have coal for all of his work. If you buy canned, make sure you have manual can opener. If you have the freezer expensive food, you can eat it before the storm. Fill plastic jugs with water and stock up on a supply of bottled water for drinking after these jars will disappear. You need about a gallon (3.7 liters) of water per person per day. Remember that Pets also need water. Keep extra ice packs so your food stayed cold.
- Take care of your phone and other gadgets
Make sure that you have the car charger, and auxiliary power packs for your phone. Solar chargers are inexpensive, but keep in mind that they do not work quickly. If you still have old-fashioned land line, which passes through the wall, purchase a phone that does not require electricity.
- Make backup of computer files and collect important documents
Make sure your important documents such as birth certificates, passports and insurance policies secured. Take them with you if makerules. Make backup files of your computer in case your computer gets wet or is damaged during a storm. You can use cloud backup or external drive that you placed in another location during the storm.
